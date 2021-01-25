Social media is filled with hilarious videos, memes and pics that often go viral, giving the netizens some much-deserving laughs. If you are someone who is up-to-date with all the internet trends, you must be knowing the little boy who simply hates hair-cutting. Anushrut, whose video of getting a haircut went viral in November, last year left social media users in splits. His adorable tantrums won netizens’ hearts. Well, he is back with another hilarious clip. The video shows the toddler sulking on getting a trim, and it will too make you giggle, just like the first clip did. If you haven’t watched the video yet, in this article, we bring the clip of the little boy and his tantrums while getting a haircut.

The internet has many favourite babies and toddlers who fill netizens’ hearts with joy—thanks to their innocence. Anushrut is the latest addition. His facial expression while getting the hair cut is priceless. His father, Anup, shared the video on Twitter and uploaded the same on YouTube. The social media caption reads, “My baby Anushrut Haircut is Back - 2.1.” Covered in a blue and white coloured cloth, the toddler can be seen sitting on a chair, as the barber snips away at the little boy’s hair whilst talking to him to make him feel comfortable.

But he clearly isn’t enjoying his hair cutting. “Accha nahin lag raha,” (not liking it) Anushrut can be heard saying while the barber is attending to his hair. It was only when he assured him that not too much is left to trim, the boy calms down a little bit. Internet hearts the viral video.

Watch the Viral Video:

Netizens in Love With the Video!

😂😂😂😂😂 I was waiting for your video my darling anushrut... Loads of 😘😘😘😘😘 I really want to meet lil anushrut whenever I come to nagpur i'l find you n meet you. Everyone in my family remembers his dialogue's. — Sheital (@Gajshee5) January 23, 2021

Totally!

Little one has sobered down as compared to the previous haircut session. God bless — Rahul Vangani (@rahul_vangani) January 22, 2021

Internet's Favourite!

I want to cuddle this munchkin. He made my day. I love him totally.🥰 — BRINDA DAS (@BRINDADAS2) January 24, 2021

Isn’t he so cute? Not all kids enjoy getting a haircut. And it is every parent struggle to deal with their kids’ tantrums. However, Anushrut behaved and sat in one place during the entire session.

