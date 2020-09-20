A luxury floating villa in Sydney's Palm Beach was destroyed in a dramatic fire. The video of the incident which is going viral shows the fire NSW Fire and Rescue crews were summoned to Pittwater Bary at about 2:20 pm on Sunday. But the $1,450 floating villa called Lilypad seems to have been destroyed in the fire. An NSW Fire and Rescue spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia they managed to 'self evacuate safely'. The spokesperson said the cause of the fire was as yet known, but 'seemed accidental'. Investigations are going on the incident. Several crews had to be summoned to bring the fire under control. It is reported that two people who were inside had to jump into the water to escape. US Fire: Western Wildfire Smoke Causes East Coast Haze, Vivid Sunsets.

Overnight stays at Lilypad start at about $1750 per night. Airbnb describes it as "a luxurious floating villa for overnight stays and intimate events". The houseboat hotel has an onboard wine cellar, paddleboard, private boat and fishing gear. Lilypad Palm Beach is one of Sydney's most luxurious boutique holiday rentals. It is only accessible by boat or seaplane. It also has a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and a private boat for exploring the coastline. Firenado in California! Viral Video of Wildfires Resulting in Tornado Looks Terrifying, Know What Causes a Fire Whirl or Fire Devil.

Luxury Houseboat at Sydney's Palm Beach Catches Fire:

Houseboat Being Destroyed in Fire:

A luxury houseboat has been destroyed by fire on Sydney's Northern Beaches this afternoon. Around 2pm this afternoon, fire crews were called to Palm Beach where they found the 'Lilypad' houseboat well alight. https://t.co/TWh1KQycs4 @MyleeHogan #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/VBaLpMAAeF — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) September 20, 2020

Lilypad only accommodates two guests in one house. The villa is often frequented by celebrities for various personal events. This luxurious floating villa located just metres from the shore of Sydney’s Palm Beach in Lilypad brings a resort-style comfort to visitors. Their wine cellars are popular for having different varieties including Veuve Clicquot, Glenmorangie whisky, and Cloudy Bay and Cape Mentelle wines.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 20, 2020 08:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).