Parts of California are raging with wildfires. The situation goes grave as firefighters try hard to douse the fires which are spreading due to the heavy winds. While we saw pictures and videos of sky painting in hues of red and orange due to smog and smoke, another terrifying video of a fire tornado has been doing the rounds on Twitter. The video shows massive fire sparks raging to form a firenado and it looks dangerous! While the exact spot of the fire is not known, as per netizens it is from California itself. What's shocking is, this is not the first time a firenado has been seen in recent times. TERRIFYING! Drone Footage of Eerie Orange Skies in San Francisco Due to California Wildfires Looks Straight Out of an Apocalyptic Movie (Watch Viral Video).

The original video was shared by TikTok user @flamecatcher2, which is being shared and going viral on Twitter. Multiple users are sharing it on their timelines with captions to denote how September 2020 looks like. The clip is terrifying to see raging fires forming a circular motion and rising like a tornado. This is also not the first time we are seeing a firenado this year. Just last month, residents shared videos of similar fire tornadoes when the wildfires started raging in August. But the recent video is a much closer look into formation of this disastrous situation.

Check the video here:

just what 2020 was missing... A FIRENADO pic.twitter.com/HSsGOXzVBx — Yasshole (@nimbimm) September 11, 2020

The video has crossed over 2 million views and people are getting all the 'end of the world' vibes from this one. Check some of the reactions:

Satan Stop!

Who told Satan to unleash the firenado’s? https://t.co/T9MyTkrjD0 — Brogeta (@Broman_Oz) September 11, 2020

A GIF for the moment

Rise of the Demons!

Only thing missing is a giant demon emerging from the smoke — Robert Brownie Jr (@fatherwethu) September 12, 2020

Living in an Apocalypse

Looks scary, doesn't it? In case you are wondering what is a firenado and the causes of it, read on.

What Causes Firenado?

A firenado or a fire tornado is a result of dry air in the region of wildfires. Due to a fire, the air in the atmosphere above becomes warm and rises the ashes along with. The fire on the ground joins with the rising air and due to the surrounding winds it starts twisting, looking like a tornado. When hot air rises from the ground, it forms vertical columns, or "chimneys," until it becomes less dense and cooler at higher altitude. As more hot air gets pulled into the rising column, it begins to swirl in a vortex. Fire tornadoes are always near the mountain fires. The winds around cause the fire to lead into different directions. A firenado is also called as a "fire whirl" or "fire devil."

