There's a new name for the record of Longest Legs in the World. 17-year-old Mari Currin from Austin, Texas has a height of 6ft 10in and she has secured a place as female with Longest Legs in the World which measure at 4ft 5in long. With a quality that tall (pun intended) she aspires to be a model. She realised she could be running for the record when she was offered a custom pair of leggings two years ago. She has a nice message to all the people asking them to embrace their physical attributes instead of hiding them. We bring you some pics of Maci Currin which shows how incredibly tall she is. Gujarat Real-Life Rapunzel Nilanshi Sets Guinness World Record for Longest Hair on Teenager Category (Watch Video).

Her left leg is more than 4ft 5in long while her right one's a little shorter. She beat Russian basketball star Ekaterina Lisina to take the title of the longest legs. Currin agrees that it gets difficult for her to get into some cars, or pass through doorways or even getting into some clothes. But her long legs have proved as an advantage as she plays the sport of volleyball in her school. She aims to study further in the UK. Fact Check: Sudanese Model Nyakim Gatwech Did NOT Enter Guinness World Record For Her Darkest Skin on Earth, Know Truth About The Viral Claim.

Check Pics of Maci Currin, The Girl With Longest Legs in the World:

Standing Tall

Long Legs Fitting in Frame

Playing Baskbetball

Making You Feel Short

Clearly people around her would be feeling so short! Despite having such an incredible height, Currin still does not qualify to be the tallest woman in the world. That record belongs to Sun Fang, 33, from China, who has a height 7ft 3in. Well, Currin might just grow a few more inches as she continues with her sports.

