A man was taken into custody after he climbed onto the wing of an airline in the United States on Saturday. The incident happened on Alaska Airlines Flight 1367 which was to fly from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. The flight was preparing for takeoff to Portland, when the pilot noticed a person coming toward the aircraft. Soon, the pilot notified the control tower, Alaska Airlines said in a statement. Immediately, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and airport officials took the man into custody, said airport spokesman Joe Rajchel. Mumbai Man Scales Airport Wall, Walks Up to SpiceJet Flight Ready For Take-Off on Runway, Watch Video.

The man came inside the airport by hopping a perimeter fence, as observed by airport staff around 1:40 p.m. PST, according to Rajchel. A video recorded by a passenger shows the man sitting and walking on the wing. He is seen removing his socks and shoes before trying to climb the Boeing 737's winglet, the upturned end of the plane's wing. As police officers approached the man, he slid down the winglet and fell to the tarmac below. Following the incident, the plane returned to the gate for a full inspection, the statement from Alaska Airlines said. The video was tweeted with the caption, "Appeared to be an interesting day at McCarran today. #vegas." 'Rude' Passenger on Sichuan Airlines Makes Co-Passenger Smell His Socks For Telling Him Not to Take Off His Shoes, Apologises After Social Media Outrage (Watch Video)

Video of Man Sitting on Airplane's Wings:

Appeared to be an interesting day at McCarran today. pic.twitter.com/M7vv3Gh6oT #vegas — Mick Akers (@mickakers) December 13, 2020

A Twitter user shared a photo of the man on the plane' sings with the caption, "My grandpa is on a flight out of Las Vegas and just sent me this picture of a man that climbed ON TO THE WING OF THE AIRPLANE."

Here is the Photo:

My grandpa is on a flight out of Las Vegas and just sent me this picture of a man that climbed ON TO THE WING OF THE AIRPLANE 😳 pic.twitter.com/las9EcXDC6 — Justin MacFayden (@JrMacfayden) December 12, 2020

According to Alaska Airlines' website, the flight was scheduled to depart at 12:30 p.m. but due to the delay, it departed at 4:48 p.m. There was no information available about the identity of the man or his condition.

