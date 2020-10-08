An air passenger was caught on camera being unruly and extremely rude with a fellow passenger. The footage was released by Chinese media in which the man can be seen shoving one of his foot under his co-passengers nose after removing his shoes. He acted so, after she told him not to take off his shoes and sit with legs crossed on his seat. According to a report, he said to the woman 'here you go smell'. The incident happened on a domestic flight by Sichuan Airlines, Airbus A320 as it took off from the southern Chinese city of Kunming at 7:20 am, bound for Chengdu in south-western China on September 5. The video went viral causing social media outrage demanding an immediate apology from the person. American Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Unruly Man Lights a Joint Scaring Passengers (Watch Video)

The video which was taken by the woman, shows the man sitting with both his legs on the seat. He also appears to be recording the woman as she tells him to stop sticking his foot towards her. But the man tells something into his phone and begins recording as he says 'wants to smell my socks' while taking his foot under her nose. It then shows him thrusting his right foot into the woman's face while saying 'here you go, smell'. Air India Crew Misbehaved, Pilots Threatened by Passengers Over Flight Delay.

Unruly Passenger on Siachen Airlines:

Following the outright criticisms on social media, the man, who remains unidentified, has reportedly apologised to the woman after the clip caused an outcry on social media. As the video continued to be shared widely, people were agitated and condemned his rude behaviour. According to a report in Mianyang Daily, the man apologised, asked for forgiveness and said he regretted his behaviour.

