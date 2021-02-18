XXX site OnlyFans has another new celeb joining in. It is Riyad Mahrez's wife who was recently fined for flouting COVID-19 rules in the UK. She is will now be selling her XXX pics and other intimate details on OnlyFans. She had recently received backlash for breaking lockdown rules over the weekend.

Manchester star's wife model Rita Johal share video of herself being surrounded by police officers. They had issued her with a fine for partying at a flat in London during the coronavirus pandemic as she was as with half a dozen of people at a party. Rita has been separated from Man City ace Mahrez since 2019 and she wad heard asking cops as she was fined: "Don't you guys like to party anymore?" She also captioned the video: "Fine for being too hot. Look we all got fined don't worry about it sweetheart." And just days after flouting lockdown regulations, Rita has started promoting a new account on X-rated site OnlyFans.

The website is gaining immense popularity, especially during the pandemic! The XXX website doesn't bar or block any explicit content. Content like XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. OnlyFans may not be any Pornhub or xnxx.com but it helps celeb like actors, singers, Insta influencers and dancers to build a connection with their fans that is more personal. Many celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, Blac Chyna have come closer to fans. OnlyFans doesn't provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com.

Although, some of these porn websites are slightly similar to the ones that provide webcam sex like Cam Sex India or Camsoda.com. But in fact, OnlyFans has been credited for giving more independence to the sex workers and entrepreneur-like authority for them to earn money. Renee Gracie was very famous on OnlyFans and you can download Renee Gracie sex videos, saucy nude photos, and semi-naked selfie pics for USD12.95 a month on OnlyFans. Her OnlyFans account features sex videos and other XXX content.

