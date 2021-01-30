Martyrs’ Day 2021 is observed on January 30. The day is marked to remember the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, who breathed his last on this day in 1948. On this day, people from across the nation pay their humble tributes to the freedom fighter whose approach to non-violence, and peace shook the world. As we observe Martyrs’ Day 2021 today, netizens have flood Twitter timeline with Martyrs’ Day 2021 messages and HD images. They remember his incredible teachings and principles on non-violence and attempts to follow his philosophies. The powerful quotes and sayings of Gandhiji are also shared on social media.

In India, Martrys’ Day is observed on five different occasions remembering the freedom fighter who lost their lives during their struggles to give the nation its freedom. Gandhiji was a strong believer of building a secular and non-violent nation and strived to fight for an Independent India in non-violent ways. He was assassinated by Nathuram Godse in Birla House on January 30, 1948. Gandhiji breathed his last on this day, and every year, his death anniversary is observed as Martyrs’ Day, also called Shaheed Diwas.

On social media, people are sharing Gandhiji’s quotes, his images and his idea of non-violence. Below, find out how people remember the Father of the Nation on his 73rd death anniversary.

To mark his death anniversary, a two-minute silence will be observed nationwide at 11 AM to remember the martyrs who laid down their lives for the country. Prayers and tributes are also done to remember one of the greatest freedom fighters of our country, Gandhiji.

