Martyrs’ Day 2021 is observed on January 30. The day is marked to remember the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, who breathed his last on this day in 1948. On this day, people from across the nation pay their humble tributes to the freedom fighter whose approach to non-violence, and peace shook the world. As we observe Martyrs’ Day 2021 today, netizens have flood Twitter timeline with Martyrs’ Day 2021 messages and HD images. They remember his incredible teachings and principles on non-violence and attempts to follow his philosophies. The powerful quotes and sayings of Gandhiji are also shared on social media.

In India, Martrys’ Day is observed on five different occasions remembering the freedom fighter who lost their lives during their struggles to give the nation its freedom. Gandhiji was a strong believer of building a secular and non-violent nation and strived to fight for an Independent India in non-violent ways. He was assassinated by Nathuram Godse in Birla House on January 30, 1948. Gandhiji breathed his last on this day, and every year, his death anniversary is observed as Martyrs’ Day, also called Shaheed Diwas.

On social media, people are sharing Gandhiji’s quotes, his images and his idea of non-violence. Below, find out how people remember the Father of the Nation on his 73rd death anniversary.

Check Tweets:

Heartfelt Tribute to the Father of the Nation #MahatmaGandhi ji on his 73th Death Anniversary. Who inspired the whole world towards truth, non-violence and cleanliness. Bapu ji teachings on non-violence will remain in our heart forever. This day is also observed as #MartyrsDay. pic.twitter.com/Ujw4vl2Vre — Abhishek Dash (@AdashAbhishek) January 30, 2021

Nation Remembers Mahatma Gandhi

In a Gentle way you can shake the whole world .. Tribute to Bapu ji on his 73th death anniversary 🙏🙏#MahatmaGandhi #MartyrsDay pic.twitter.com/i90tzuNpE6 — Pradeep Kumar (@KumarPr85643140) January 30, 2021

Tributes to Gandhiji

Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi

Netizens Share His Thoughts

Whenever you are confronted with an opponent, conquer him with love. #MahatmaGandhi ji #MartyrsDay pic.twitter.com/GkQL5Fm2fs — Chiinmay Tiwarii (@Chinmay_TI) January 30, 2021

Photos of Gandhi is Shared

#MahatmaGandhi's 73rd death anniversary is being observed across the country today as #MartyrsDay, many programs organised across the country pic.twitter.com/RPDEofwhKE — Rakesh Tikait Team (@PragpuraPilot) January 30, 2021

Tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on His Death Anniversary

Humble tribute to #MahatmaGandhi the apostle of peace and non violence on his death anniversary. The day crowns the collective sacrifices of Martyrs and we salute the great souls who we owe our freedom to.#MartyrsDay pic.twitter.com/x1X2ZH348m — RAJSHRI DHANANJAY (@RajshriDhananj1) January 30, 2021

Remembering Gandhiji

Commemorating Father of our Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 73rd Death anniversary... #MartyrsDay @INCIndia pic.twitter.com/rmL62OseCT — Gulam Mohiuddin (@MdGulamCongress) January 30, 2021

To mark his death anniversary, a two-minute silence will be observed nationwide at 11 AM to remember the martyrs who laid down their lives for the country. Prayers and tributes are also done to remember one of the greatest freedom fighters of our country, Gandhiji.

