Mia Khalifa is all set to change the narrative about her. Her short-lived porn career that only involved only 3 months in the year 2015 and 11 XXX videos will no longer define who she is. Justice for Mia Khalifa is already trending over social media and the petition for her domain names to be returned to her all her x-rated videos to be deleted has been signed by 1 million people. TikTok's Gen-Z population has flooded the video making and sharing app with complete support for the ex-pornstar. They are demanding justice for Mia Khalifa in the most creative ways. Khalifa feels that she has got a "whole new world" where she could "actually read the comments and not feel like I should have them turned off," said Mia Khalifa To Mashable.

Last year, Pornhub even revealed that she was the second most searched porn star on the XXX site after Lana Rhodes. But her latest revelations throw light on how she was tricked and sexually abused in her initial days by a vogue photographer and it is the most infuriating detail, the last straw. But the good news is that a petition demanding justice for Mia Khalifa has already received one million signatures. The petition demands Mia Khalifa's domain name to be returned and her videos to be removed by big enterprises. Mia Khalifa Reveals Chilling Secrets From The Time Her Famous Hijab Video Went Viral and How She Was Sexually Exploited by 'Vogue Photographer' and Bang Bros.

But we're glad that Mia Khalifa is providing such funny and woke content to her fans. Take a look at some of her popular TikTok videos:

Justice for Mia Khalifa

Mia Khalifa Shared Her Nose Job News With her fans

So Cute

Mia Khalifa on What Could Have Been Her Wedding Day

However, Khalifa said she would rather have her videos taken and doesn't want any money. “I’d rather have it removed than take a dime from that bag. I was offered millions to return for 1 video & felt violated all over again by the sheer audacity that they thought my body was contingent on the right price (years after I started speaking out against industry practices),” she wrote on Twitter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2020 04:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).