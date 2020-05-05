'Mohabbat Hai Isliye Jane Diya' Funny Memes and Jokes: Hilarious Versions of the Irrfan Khan Dialogue Are Going Viral on Social Media

'Mohabbat hai isliye jane diya' funny memes and joke (Photo credits: Twitter)

Irrfan Khan's famous dialogue from the movie Jazbaa, Mohabbat hai is liye jaane diya ... zidd hoti toh baahon mein hoti has the deepest meaning that probably fans of Kabir Singh won't understand BUT now it has been turned into funniest memes and jokes. For those who do not know the dialogues translates to, "Since she is my love, I let her go... had she been my perverseness, she would have been in my arms". However, the two-liner is now being used to churn out funny memes and jokes using based on different scenarios. Memes can certainly lift your spirits in no time and especially after we lost the gem of an actor, Irrfan Khan on April 26, we are in need of a channel to vent out our sadness. Irrfan Khan Death: He Wanted To Live For His Wife - Read The Actor's Last Interviews.

Mohabbat hai is liye jaane diya ... zidd hoti toh baahon mein hoti memes have taken over social media platforms. Some of the most hilarious versions of the dialogue are making people laugh. Right from Jethalal's version to Ajay Devgn's Zuban Kesari version, the memes will blow your mind. Irrfan Khan Death: Fans Mourn The Actor's Death, Offer Condolences On Twitter.

Dane dane me kesar ka dam.. pic.twitter.com/OpTnjbZDVj — Gujarati Chhokro (@pubgkadeewana) May 3, 2020

🎶 Kal Ka Fakir Dil Aaj Shehzada Hai 🎶 pic.twitter.com/zpP6qiDl4F — Saad Asfaqq Umesh (@Umemesh) May 3, 2020

Baho me hoti by Akmal Umar pic.twitter.com/fMBg81OWgO — No One (@bathamvishal_) May 3, 2020

Irrfan Khan is known for his brilliant performances in movies like "The Warrior", "Maqbool", "Paan Singh Tomar", "The Namesake" amongst many others. He passed away after losing his battle with a rare form of cancer at the age of 54. May his soul rest in peace. He'll forever live in our hearts.