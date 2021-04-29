Mother’s Day 2021 is approaching, and unlike every year, this time the celebration is different and much more special. The ongoing health crisis may have changed the way we celebrate events, but there are still tons of creative ways to stay connected with moms and express how special they are to you. And for those who are staying away, a virtual Mother’s Day celebration is always an option. To make Mother’s Day 2021 celebration more special, we thought to bring you some special K-Pop songs about moms. Whether or not you are a South Korean fan, these soulful songs about moms are sure to move you. From BTS member J-Hop’s ‘MAMA’ to Girls’ Generation’s ‘Dear Mom,’ listen up to these songs to celebrate mothers and everything they do for us.

Just like most of the events, festivals, and other important days, Mother’s Day too will be observed virtually, in a limited manner. With this, we just adapt the ‘new normal’ to honour our moms. Dedicating beautiful songs to your mother, can melt their hearts, and yours too. More than the language, it is the soulful rendition that touches millions of people. And K-Pop idols’ music is globally famous, because of its songs that can leave a moving impact on the listeners. Whether a K-Pop fan or not, you will love these beautiful Korean songs about mothers, and so will they.

Watch Video: BTS J-Hope - 'MAMA'

Watch Video: Infinite's 'Mom' Song

Watch Video: Ra. D 'Mom' Song

Watch Video: The Ark's 'The Light' Song

Watch Video: Girls' Generation's 'Dear Mom' Song

Watch Video: Yang Hee Eun's 'From Mother to Daughter' Song

Mother’s Day is all about celebrating the woman in your life. Her support to pull us back on our feet, and even a few good-hearted smacks when we need to get our act together, mothers are all we live for. Make her feel special, and express your love and respect. Happy Mother’s Day!

