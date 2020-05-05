Mount Everest in Himalayas Visible From Bihar's Sitamarhi District as Lockdown Reduces Air Pollution (See Picture)

Mount Everest in Himalayas Visible From Bihar's Sonbarsa District (Photo Credits: @activistritu Twitter)

As the current lockdown reduced pollution across countries, in India, the Great Himalayas became visible from various states. While the snow-capped mountains used to be a daily sight for people in the northern regions of the country in earlier times, increased air pollution blocked the view completely. However, with the current reduction in pollution, the mountain ranges have once become a normal sight from people's terraces. Ritu Jaiswal, the Mukhiya of Gram Panchayat Raj Singhwahini in Sitamarhi city of Sonbarsa district of Bihar tweeted pictures of Mount Everest which is visible from her village. Srinagar Gets Spectacular View of Pir Panjal Range, As Lockdown Clears Air; See Pics & Video of this Beautiful Sight.

She also mentioned in the tweet that the mountains which are close to Nepal used to sometimes visible after a good rain. But this is the first time people in Singhwahini village could clearly see the Himalayas.

Mount Everest in Himalayas Visible From Sitamarhi District in Bihar:

Last month, Ramesh Pandey IFS had shared pictures of snow-capped peaks of Gangotri glacier which were visible from Saharanpur. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the town of Uttar Pradesh has dipped below 50. Locals from Jalandhar district in Punjab located nearly 200 kms away from the Himalayas could see the mountains from their rooftops.

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh had also tweeted about seeing the Himalayas from his home for the first time ever. As pictures of the Himalayas began going viral, many people took to social media saying that they saw the mountain ranges from their homes during their childhood. The return of the stunning view from their backyards brought back memories of good old days. As lockdown confined people to their homes, wild animals and birds were seen roaming freely on empty roads.