Srinagar Gets Spectacular View of Pir Panjal Range, As Lockdown Clears Air; See Pics & Video of this Beautiful Sight

Pir Panjal Range Seen From Srinagar (Photo Credits: @waseem_andrabi Twitter)

Srinagar, April 24: Due to the lockdown that was imposed nationwide to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Pir Panjal range, which is a part of the inner Himalayan region, is now clearly visible to the people in Srinagar. The pictures of this beautiful sight were tweeted by a journalist named Waseem Andrabi. Jalandhar Wakes Up to View Himachal Pradesh's Snow-Capped Mountains as Coronavirus Lockdown Stems Out Air Pollution (See Pics).

The Pir Panjal Range is a group of mountains in the Inner Himalayan region, running from east-southeast (ESE) to west-northwest (WNW) across the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh and Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Pakistani territory of Jammu and Kashmir where the average elevation varies from 1,400 m (4,600 ft) to 4,100 m.

Below is the tweet shared by Waseem Andrabi:

Pir Panjal range of mountains is visible from srinagar city on April 23, 2020 in Srinagar.@waseem_andrabi pic.twitter.com/es28Ie83jT — Waseem Andrabi (@waseem_andrabi) April 23, 2020

ANI has shared a video of the Hazratbal shrine situated on the banks of Srinagar's Dal Lake and the Pir Panjal range in the background, in Jammu and Kashmir.

Here's the video of the spectacular sight:

#WATCH The Hazratbal shrine situated on the banks of Srinagar's Dal Lake and the Pir Panjal range in the background, in Jammu and Kashmir, early morning today pic.twitter.com/yXECwkTSTk — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2020

A similar spectacular sight was seen in Jalandhar earlier this month, where for the first time in last 30 years, the Dhauladhar mountain ranges of Himachal Pradesh were seen from the city. The snow-capped peaks, located in the neighbouring state, were visible from the Punjab town despite being located nearly 200 km away.