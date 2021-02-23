The K-Pop boy band, Bangtan Boys, BTS enjoys tremendous fame across the world. You will hardly find a K-Pop music genre lover who isn’t a fan of BTS. Besides, the boys always manage to remain on the headlines across the world. After their successful BE Essential Edition launch, fans now get to enjoy some of the best performances of the K-Pop boy band on YouTube. MTV Unplugged ‘Best of BTS’ is a 24-hour free livestreaming event that can be watched on YouTube. Well, the Best of BTS is currently live, and ARMYs enjoy some of the most power-pack performances of the boy band. In addition to the performances, there is a special edition too. If you haven’t tune it to the livestream event, worry not; here we bring you how and where you can watch ‘Best of BTS’ online.

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook of BTS also take part in a special episode of MTV Unplugged. What is BTS MTV Unplugged? MTV Unplugged showcases artists putting on unique performances of their classic songs. With their special, the BTS members are bringing their own distinct style to the classic MTV franchise. According to a press release, the show will feature some never-before-seen versions of the group’s most career-defining hits and also songs from their latest album, BE Essential settings.

Where and How to Watch MTV’s ‘Best of BTS?’

Best of BTS is currently live on MTV’s official YouTube channel. It’s okay, if you haven’t started to watch the show as of yet, as MTV is providing a 24-hour celebration for ARMY. Yes, you read that right, the MTV Unplugged ‘Best of BTS’ will livestream for 24 hours on February 23 at 11:00 am KST, i.e. 7:30 am IST. The 24-hour of non-stop BTS music videos will also include a special edition of the BTS members. You can click HERE to watch the livestream event online for free.

Watch MTV’s ‘Best of BTS' Livestream:

Because of the pandemic, many of their shows were cancelled. However, the band ensured their fans are entertained. That’s when they released the soulful song ‘Life Goes On,’ a hit from BE album. The special episode will also include virtual interview sessions with the band, and they will spill some beans not all fans may have known.

