The Bangtan Boys, aka BTS, are back and how! There hardly goes a day without the K-Pop members entertaining their fans on social media. Be it their latest album release, or fun snow-time moments, or just jamming, the K-Pop boys sure know to keep the ARMYs hooked. Keeping up the popularity, the BTS members took some time out from their busy schedules and involved in decorating BE Photocards. BTS shared a Bangtan Bomb video in which all the members of the group members—Jungkook, RM, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin and Jin were captured decorating their own photo cards. Not only a video, but the official page of BTS Twitter also shared some pictures too giving a direct link to Weverse, where more photos are added. ARMYs are delighted, and so are we!

Recently, the most-waited BTS BE edition was launched. And now, video and photos showing BTS members decorating their own BE photo cards have impressed fans across social media. The video begins with BTS leader, RM and sunshine J-Hope being the first ones to feature in the fun video as they showcase their creative skills. After that, Ji-Jimin and V-Jungkook face the camera. All the members enjoyed their artistic session in pairs, except for Suga, who grabbed everyone’s attention. The pop sensation who is recovering from shoulder surgery chose to record his session in isolation.

He even added that he would like to give his photo card to J-Hope so that he can carry it around in his wallet. Aww! Pictures from their artistry session, too, were shared on social media, and ARMYs are going crazy.

Watch the Video:

See Pics:

V and Jungkook Decorating Album Photo Cards

RM and J-Hope

Jin and Jimin

Aren’t they so cute? Fans cannot take off their eyes, and we can understand why! Now, all we look forward to is Grammys which is scheduled to be held in March. BTS won their first Grammy nomination in the pop duo/ group category for their track Dynamite. If they win, the boys will make history in the K-Pop industry.

