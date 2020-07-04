The city of Mumbai is experiencing heavy showers since yesterday. After almost a dry month of June, this month has begun with heavy rains. The Indian Met Department had predicted heavy rains at some places in the city and it has been pouring since morning, even resulting in waterlogging in some places. The pleasant change in weather has been welcomed by the residents and they have taken to Twitter to share pictures, videos and of course, the accompanying funny memes and jokes. #MumbaiRain has been trending on Twitter with all these happy and funny reactions. Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rainfall Likely During Next 48 Hours, IMD Asks Citizens to Stay Away from Sea Shore Amid High Tide Warning.
The IMD forecasted yesterday that such heavy rains will continue in the city for the next 48 hours. As the showers began, videos of high tide at Mumbai's Marine Drive were also shared on Twitter. As people stay in and it being the weekend, people are definitely enjoying the change in weather. Many took to Twitter and Instagram to share the pics and videos of rainy weather from their respective areas. Others had their jokes and memes ready on the heavy rains. Mumbai Rains Funny Memes and Jokes: As the City of Dreams Wakes up to Heavy Showers, Tweeple Cannot Stop LOLing at These Hilarious Posts!
Check The #MumbaiRain Pics, Videos and Memes:
Sharing Rainy Moments
Book, Chai, Balcony, Music and a Dim Lamp - My kinda rainy moment. #MumbaiRain
— RV (@R_V_14) July 4, 2020
Hahaha, The Predictions Are True
When it actually rains after rain predictions by weather department(IMD). #MumbaiRain pic.twitter.com/iZK4B1s2Gg
— Farhan AleXx (@Sim_Ran143) July 4, 2020
Listen to the Sound of Rain
#MumbaiRain 🌂🌧⛈#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/5icq9ciBmu
— Vishnu Nair (@vishnunair04) July 4, 2020
Foggy Weather
#Mumbai #MumbaiRain pic.twitter.com/S9yj3dCl4z
— Mumbai (@MumbaiAndMore) July 4, 2020
Guilty?
Mumbaikars after few hours of continuous rain: pic.twitter.com/8zTCfcFSJs
— Aaditya Vishwakarma (@Aaditya04) July 4, 2020
After Few Hours
Mumbaikars Mumbaikars
when it when it
starts doesn’t
raining stop#MumbaiRain pic.twitter.com/ZijxWscU6o
— sarjif memon (@sarjif) July 4, 2020
Enjoying the Cloudy Weather
Clouds are so low.#clouds #cloud #mumbairains #mumbairain #navimumbai pic.twitter.com/m2XtyPOzwS
— Amit Thakkar (@IamAmitThakkar) July 4, 2020
If you haven't got any rains in your area yet, we are sure looking through these pictures and videos even you cannot wait for the showers. There is just something about the rainy weather that is so calming and soothing, right? Hope you are having a lovely rainy weekend!
