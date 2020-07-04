The city of Mumbai is experiencing heavy showers since yesterday. After almost a dry month of June, this month has begun with heavy rains. The Indian Met Department had predicted heavy rains at some places in the city and it has been pouring since morning, even resulting in waterlogging in some places. The pleasant change in weather has been welcomed by the residents and they have taken to Twitter to share pictures, videos and of course, the accompanying funny memes and jokes. #MumbaiRain has been trending on Twitter with all these happy and funny reactions. Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rainfall Likely During Next 48 Hours, IMD Asks Citizens to Stay Away from Sea Shore Amid High Tide Warning.

The IMD forecasted yesterday that such heavy rains will continue in the city for the next 48 hours. As the showers began, videos of high tide at Mumbai's Marine Drive were also shared on Twitter. As people stay in and it being the weekend, people are definitely enjoying the change in weather. Many took to Twitter and Instagram to share the pics and videos of rainy weather from their respective areas. Others had their jokes and memes ready on the heavy rains. Mumbai Rains Funny Memes and Jokes: As the City of Dreams Wakes up to Heavy Showers, Tweeple Cannot Stop LOLing at These Hilarious Posts!

Check The #MumbaiRain Pics, Videos and Memes:

Sharing Rainy Moments

Book, Chai, Balcony, Music and a Dim Lamp - My kinda rainy moment. #MumbaiRain — RV (@R_V_14) July 4, 2020

Hahaha, The Predictions Are True

When it actually rains after rain predictions by weather department(IMD). #MumbaiRain pic.twitter.com/iZK4B1s2Gg — Farhan AleXx (@Sim_Ran143) July 4, 2020

Listen to the Sound of Rain

Foggy Weather

Guilty?

#MumbaiRain Mumbaikars after few hours of continuous rain: pic.twitter.com/8zTCfcFSJs — Aaditya Vishwakarma (@Aaditya04) July 4, 2020

After Few Hours

Mumbaikars Mumbaikars when it when it starts doesn’t raining stop#MumbaiRain pic.twitter.com/ZijxWscU6o — sarjif memon (@sarjif) July 4, 2020

Enjoying the Cloudy Weather

If you haven't got any rains in your area yet, we are sure looking through these pictures and videos even you cannot wait for the showers. There is just something about the rainy weather that is so calming and soothing, right? Hope you are having a lovely rainy weekend!

