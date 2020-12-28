While this year wasn't any music to my ear BUT there certainly are a few songs that perfectly describe this nightmare of a year! As we bid goodbye to 2020, let us look back and figure out which Bollywood and Hollywood songs can be used to describe the year. Well, you might always want to check out how would we describe the year 2020 via funny memes, from Binod & 'Tuada Sadda' to Lockdown extended & 'Main Tera’ edits!

So coming back to the songs, you can legit describe the year using so many songs. 2020 has been confusing, uncertain, distant, lonely, guarded and concerning. So some of the best songs to describe the year has to be along these lines as well! Here are a few songs that BASICALLY sum up the year 2020:

Jag Soona Soona Lage

The heartbreaking song featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone Chan se jab toote koi sapna, jag soona soona lage exactly describes how we felt all year! Jag did seem soona and our sapne did break. So apt.

Maar Daala

Who would have thought we would relate with this extremely popular song featuring Madhuri Dixit in a gorgeous green lehenga! But no other song can describe our pain better than this song is 2020. We are BASICALLY dead RN because of this year.

I Know The End

Phoebe Bridgers' chose the perfect time to release this latest album that is super relatable as well! "I Know The End" just describes the year perfectly.

The Lazy Song

Bruno Mars must have never thought his lazy song will be so apt for the year 2020 perfectly describing all our days this year.

Memories

Maroon 5's memories sum up the year so well. Most of sat down reminiscing the good ol' days.

'All by Myself' by Céline Dion

If this isn't 2020's anthem, I don't even know what even is.

What do you think? Did we miss out any other song that would perfectly describe the year 2020? As we look forward to the year 2021 with basically nothing changing btw, we wish you very happy holidays and a prosperous new year.

