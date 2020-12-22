If you had to describe the year 2020 via memes, which one would you choose? Difficult to name just one right?! It started with #2020WorstYear and then coronavirus pandemic began which lead to so many lockdown memes. We saw Carry Minati's YouTube Vs TikTok memes-fest out of nowhere and then BINOD began to trend and went ahead to become the most tweeted meme of the year on Twitter. CBSE and other exams takers made memes this year due to postponement of dates AND we had romantic "Main Tera" Edits. Obviously, we cannot end this without Yashraj Mukhate's "Biggini Shoot" and "Tuada Sadda" memes that made us LOL during this nightmare of a year. And to the shocking number of times, we mumbled "O ma Go, Turu Lub" thanks to the viral video of that little boy. FR though, if it weren't for some these hilarious meme trends this year would have been extremely difficult to brave. But here we are, ending a year where we only stayed at home and ROFLed at some of the best memes and jokes. Let's explain the year 2020 via funny memes and jokes:

Binod 2020's Most Tweeted Meme on Twitter

We don't know who BINOD is and yet know Binod really well, do you see what we're trying to say. That one comment from a person who wrote his own name in one of the most unrelated videos and was featured in a 'Slay Point' rant about illogical comments. Well, we did enjoy the wave of BINOD memes and jokes that flooded the internet, but turns out it became the most tweeted meme on Twitter. Binod Funny Memes and Jokes: More Hilarious Posts from the Meme Trend That Has Been Flooding Social Media After Slayy Point's Rant Video On YouTube Comments Went Viral.

Check Meme:

#2020WorstYear Memes

Cannot deny this at all. It definitely has to be one of the worst years in most of our lives. People took a dig at the year 2020 and how worse it is turning out to be each month. #2020WorstYear trended on Twitter with funny memes and jokes as people looked for respite via humour. #2020WorstYear Funny Memes and Jokes on Twitter Will Bring a Smile on Your Face As You Cope-Up With Devastating News Updates From Around the World.

Check meme:

Everything is happening in 2020 because of humans and we are trending #2020worstyear.. Le 2020 : pic.twitter.com/Ezz5wk8q8d — Arya Stark (@aryaeddardstark) August 6, 2020

'My Plans vs 2020' Funny Memes

Absolutely relatable and sad at the same time was the "My Plans vs 2020" viral meme trend that would take memorable scenes from movies and TV shows, comparing them with happier beginnings. Just like our lives this year. 'My Plans vs 2020' Funny Memes Take Over Twitter, Netizens Joke About How Disappointing This Year Is Shaping Up to Be!

my plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/mmdDvN17op — Caroline Moss (@CarolineMoss) May 18, 2020

Remember When We Thought We Were Gonna Die Because of Murder Hornets?

The time soon after coronavirus spread when the news broke that Asian giant hornets, nicknamed as murder hornets were spotted in the United States and Canada for the first time. We were scared and laughing at the same time! Murder Hornets Funny Memes and Jokes Take Over Twitter Displaying How 2020 Keeps Getting Worse!

Check meme:

Yes, hi, I ordered abdominal muscles and a boyfriend for 2020 but instead got a pandemic and murder hornets, can I speak to a manager? — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) May 3, 2020

Leap Year Memes

This year was a leap year and so many funny memes and jokes February 29 went viral this year. The best ones are aimed at the people who have their birthdays on February 29 who have to wait for four years to celebrate their birthdays.

Check Meme:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KandiRae Graber (@gypsiechick) on Jan 1, 2020 at 12:00am PST

Lockdown Reprise: Ramayana and Shaktiman Memes

This year amid lockdown, Ramayan re-aired and it made the mythological show more popular than ever amid millennials than ever. Funny Ramayan memes and jokes are proof. Fans loved Lakshman's wit and sassy comebacks. Lord Lakshman was touted as India's first 'Angry Young Man' on social media. Ramayan Funny Memes and Jokes: From Ravana Vadh and Lakshman's Comebacks to Hilarious Posts about Vibhishan and Kumbhkaran, Don't Miss Any Reason To LOL Today! Apart from that characters of Ravan and Hanuman played by Arvind Trivedi and Dara Singh won everyone's heart. In fact, after a video of 82-year-old Arvind Trivedi watching himself as Ravana on the television screen and asking for forgiveness for kidnapping Devi Sita went viral! Check out memes:

Check Meme:

Stay Home

My ex messaging me "Stay Home, Stay Safe" during lockdown.#Ramayan pic.twitter.com/Bc9IJavqPE — Anil kumar (@anilistic_) April 9, 2020

When Elon Musk's Son X Æ A-12 Became a Meme

Elon Musk's son and his name took over social media this year. The pronunciation of 'Ex Ash A Twelve' churned out so many funny memes. X Æ A-12 Musk Meaning & Pronunciation Revealed! Elon Musk Answers Most-Asked Questions About His Newborn Son's Name (Watch Video).

Check Meme:

LOL

The Whole YouTube Vs TikTok CarryMinati Siyapa!

The year will also be remembered for the Mahabharata between Youtubers and TikTokers after CarryMinati expressed hate towards TikTokers via his roast video! From his popular catchphrase, "To Kaise Hai Aap Log" to him despising TikTokers, Carry Minati went viral on social media after he broke YouTube with his "YouTube vs TikTok: The End" video.

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MemeLover07 (@memelover010) on Jun 11, 2020 at 8:21pm PDT

US Presidential Election 2020 Funny Memes

US Presidential 2020 funny memes and jokes were shared on social media to cope with the exciting and equally moment. Surprisingly (or maybe not) Indians were more interested than ever. US Presidential Election 2020 Funny Memes & Jokes Are Here for Netizens to Cope With the Nail-Biting Moment! As Counting Continues, Hilarious Reactions Take Over Social Media.

Check Meme:

‘Main Tera’ Edits Funny Memes & Jokes

The "Main Tera" phase still exists. Right from "Is your boyfriend making a Main Tera Edit for you, or should I give you my number" like hilarious takes on this latest trends to viral videos of beautiful people, usually slo-mo shots compiled together with this part of the Kalank number that goes "Main tera, Main tera" on repeat, you cannot ignore the romantic meme trend this year. ‘Main Tera’ Edits Funny Memes & Jokes Are Here to Stay! Hilarious Posts Trolling the Desi Version of ‘Play Date’ Trend Go Viral.

Check Meme:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Memes & Laughter (@memer_pro9)

Kokilaben's 'Rasode Me Kaun Tha?' Funny Memes

Remember when we couldn't get the lines 'Cooker me se channe nikal ke khali cooker chadha diya...', 'Jab mai nahane gayi thi, tab rasode me kaun tha?', 'Ye Rashi thi...' out of our head! This is what shot Yashraj Mukhate to fame. Kokilaben’s dialogue went viral with netizens churning out funny memes and jokes! Kokilaben's 'Rasode Me Kaun Tha?' Funny Memes and Jokes Are Here to Stay! Check out Hilarious Posts If You Are as Clueless as the 'Khali Cooker' Jo Rashi Ne Gas Par Chadha Diya.

Check Meme:

CBSE Funny Memes

The year 2020 even made the official Twitter and Instagram handle of CBSE Headquarters to share hilarious and relatable memes, in a bid to cheer up the students during the board exam 2020. CBSE Shares Funny Memes to Relieve Students From Board Exam 2020 Stress! Check Some of the Best Jokes.

Check Meme:

#ExamsCancelled Funny Memes and Jokes

#ExamsCancelled and #CAExams took over Twitter making even the non-students have a hilarious AF reaction. In case, you missed them, we have for you the best #ExamsCancelled funny memes and jokes: #ExamsCancelled Funny Memes and Jokes Are Hilarious AF! Students Trend #CAExams After ICAI Cancels CA May 2020 Exams and Merge It With November Attempt.

Check Meme

'Annabelle Escapes' Funny Memes and Jokes

This year the rumours that the world’s most infamous, haunted doll Annabelle has escaped from an occult museum made us wanna run to another planet! Well, it was fortunately just a rumour, but netizens couldn't catch a break from funny Annabelle escape memes and jokes. 'Annabelle Escapes' Funny Memes and Jokes Are Here to Stay! Check out Hilarious Posts About How 'Year 2020 Cannot Get Worse'.

Check Meme

annabelle in my room at 3am after she sees me laughing at memes of her pic.twitter.com/h2gVs1hT0f — lottie (@iluvpeachrings) August 14, 2020

Monolith Funny Memes

This year can also be dubbed as "the year of Monoliths" after we are done calling it "the year of Satan". After the discovery and disappearance of Utah monolith, another one appeared in Romania, before mysteriously vanishing. This trend continued for a while, leaving netizens with no option than to make funny memes and jokes online about monoliths. Monolith Funny Memes Join The Buzz of Disappearing Landmarks: Brands Like Amazon, Budweiser, McDonald's Join Netizens to Make Jokes by Installing Their Own Versions of The Rock.

Check Meme:

BREAKING: Monolith Inexplicably Returns... With Stories pic.twitter.com/If61Aj0iaC — Tim Quirino (@timquirino) November 30, 2020

'Oo Ma Go Turu Lub' Memes

A little Bengali boy's jibe on couples went viral and made us addicted to the phrase "Oo Ma Go Turu Lub" which translates to "Oh My God True Love". This viral video created one huge meme-fest. 'Oo Ma Go Turu Love' Bengali Boy's Expression on Mushy Couples Goes Viral, Funny Meme Video Trends Online.

'Tuada Sada' Meme

The most recent meme trend has to be Yashraj Mukhate's spin off of Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaz Gill viral dialogue, "Tuada kutta tommy, sadda kutta kutta". Mukhate released a new video and as usual, it has started trending, just like Rasode Me Kaun Tha! 'Tuada Sadda' Funny Memes and Jokes Take Over Twitter Inspired From Shehnaz Gill's 'Tauda Kutta Tommy' Dialogue in Bigg Boss 13.

Check Meme:

Vegetarians right now: Tuadda Pulao, Biryani! Sadda Pulao, Pulao? — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) December 10, 2020

Apart from these, there were many meme trends that took over social media making this year bearable and we are extremely thankful to the meme-makers for this. Life is too short to not LOL at hilarious memes and jokes. So go ahead tell us which one was your favourite!

