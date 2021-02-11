As bizarre as it may sound, a musician who calls himself 'Prince Midnight' is going viral after he created a fully-functional electric guitar out of his beloved uncle's skeleton. This musical instrument is like no other and holds emotional value for 'Prince Midnight'. The macabre creation that involves the musician's dead uncle's skeleton and it has been beautifully transformed into a guitar. Yes, you read that right. His uncle recently passed away, and the musician decided to use his skeleton to create a fully-functioning electric six-string. 12-Foot Home Depot Skeleton Pics and Funny Memes Float Online as People Are Obsessed With The Giant Skeletal Decorations For Halloween.

That's not all. He even shared a video YouTube in which he is seen playing the guitar with the utmost ease. Prince Midnight said he decided to take on the project in order to honour his late uncle Filip, who he credits for encouraging his own style of heavy metal music. He added he also kept in mind his orthodox religion of his native Greece, which is known to frown upon cremation.

Most people cannot wrap their heads around the creation. While some think it is bizarre some consider it a symbol of love. The musician used the skeleton as a base and attacked strings, volume knobs, guitar neck, a jack, pickups, and electronic board to transform it into an electric guitar.

"So, I decided to turn Uncle Filip into a guitar, which proved to be challenging. I did a lot of research and no one has ever made a guitar out of a skeleton. So, I did it. I started out consulting with two guys in Dean Guitars’ woodshop in Tampa but they got cold feet," said Midnight to Metal Sucks.

"Anyways, now Uncle Filip can shred for all eternity. That’s how he would want it. I’m super proud of the project and how it serves to honour him, his life, and his influence on me," he further said.

Musician 'Prince Midnight' Makes Fully-Functional Electric Guitar from His Uncle's Skeleton! Bizarre Video Goes Viral:

Uncle Filip's skeleton was originally donated to a medical college and was used by students for years. When the college didn't need the body anymore, Filip's family said they didna want to cremate him. THat's when Midnight decided to step in and turn the remains into a guitar.

