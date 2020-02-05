Mutant Puppy Born With One Eye Fondly Called Real-Life 'Cyclops' After Pics And Videos Go Viral (Watch Video)

Mutant Puppy, real-life cyclops (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Make way for the real-life cyclops, people and it is the cutest version you'll see. A newborn puppy born with one eye in the middle of his head is going viral. This comes soon after a puppy born with a tail in the middle of the forehead was dubbed as a unicorn puppy. The mutant dog was recently born in a litter of two in Chachoengsao, central Thailand and his picture has been circulating on social media, ever since. The dog has been nicknamed Kevin after the Minions cartoon character is fit and healthy. Unbelievable Mutant Goat with 'Human-Face' Born in Rajasthan! People Worship It as 'Avatar of God'; Know More About the Birth Defect, Cyclopia.

People from all across the world are sending across love and best wishes for the puppy. He is being bottle-fed by his owner Somjai Phummaman, 45, and his wife Amphan, 49, at their home, as per the Mirror. A video of the little one is going viral that shows the newborn puppy enjoying the company of its mother, Khainui and twin brother Mah. The reason behind the puppy's appearance is a genetic mutation and it is quite common in animals. The puppy also has a mouth with giant lips. Take a look at the video to get a closer look:

The pup us owned by Somjai who is said to be a government worker. He noticed that his pet Aspin dog was giving birth to two puppies. He placed them in a basket and kept them warm. Somjai said: "We are wishing that the puppy survives, even though it has a deformity. We want to keep him as a pet until he grows up. Everybody has been amazed by him and saying that it is lucky sign. People said that he looks like the yellow cartoon character with one eye, so we can nickname him after that."

Genetic mutation isn't just limited to animals. Just last year, a human baby boy with two heads and three hands to a woman in a village at Ganjbasoda, Madhya Pradesh, in the Vidisha district. According to the doctors, only one heart was visible of the newborn, who also has two palms on one hand. Such incidents are often considered to be God's act in India.