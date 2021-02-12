Manila, February 12: In a shocking incident, a dog gave birth to a little puppy with one eye and two tongues without a properly formed nose. He was named Cyclops. Unfortunately, the poor little pup died few hours after his birth owing to difficulty in breathing. The dog's owner put in much effort to save the little one and took him to the veterinarian as well but he could not survive.

The mother dog belongs to Amie de Martin a resident of Philippines's Aklan. Martin told Dailystar that her dog gave birth to two puppies, one of whom came out malformed. Since he was unable drink milk from his mother, she fed him powdered milk with a dropper. 8 Dogs Retire After Serving 10 Years in CISF, Farewell Ceremony Organized to Honour Canines (Pics and Video).

Watch Video of The Little Puppy Here :

This puppy was born with only one eye. pic.twitter.com/DqyFu2Qavc — Cheddar Gadgets (@CheddarGadgets) February 6, 2020

Hoping that the little pup would survive she also took him to the veterinarian. "The vet said that Cyclops’ mother probably ate something toxic. But Cyclops's mother is a menopausal puppy so that might have been another reason," Martin told. Christmas Tree Cat-tacked! People Share Funny Pics and Videos of Their Pet Cats Attacking Decorated Xmas Trees Ahead of Christmas 2020.

Watch Pictures of Cyclops Here:

A pale-skinned 'Cyclops' puppy was born with one eye placed in the centre of his head, two tongues and no nose in Phillillipes. A dog owner was shocked when her pet gave birth to a white one-eyed puppy with two tongues and no nose. pic.twitter.com/wnOOxxuEkE — _pigeon_06_ (@Ms2_pegions) February 12, 2021

‘Real-life cyclops’ puppy shocks owners after being born with ONE EYE ‘it’s a lucky sign’ https://t.co/EIofDonKSF pic.twitter.com/hBbDATX4vw — NewsBop! (@NewsBop) February 4, 2020

DOG OR CYCLOPS? Puppy Hailed Real-Life Cyclops After Being Born With One Eye In Middle Of Head https://t.co/XaDwwMgxrC Kasarani Cristiano Ronaldo Omena pic.twitter.com/B3owZ1wH5F — ScooperKenya (@ScooperKenya) February 5, 2020

To keep the memories of the little Cyclops alive, the grieved owner Martin decided to preserve him in a glass box. She did not bury the special little guy with a special little life span.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2021 07:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).