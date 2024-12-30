Chachoengsao, December 30: In a remarkable and humorous turn of events, a police officer in Thailand has gone viral for using a creative camouflage technique to arrest a sex offender. On December 15, the officer donned a foliage-inspired ghillie suit, blending into the rural landscape to carry out a sting operation in Chachoengsao province. Crawling over 300 meters through rice fields, the officer, nearly invisible in his camouflage, successfully apprehended the suspect, Bang Din, who had been evading capture. The operation's playful yet efficient execution quickly drew comparisons to the popular game PUBG, with many online joking about the “game-like” tactics.

The operation was the culmination of a lengthy investigation into the case of a 12-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted and abandoned by Bang Din. According to a report from the South China Morning Post, the victim had initially connected with a person named "Ree" through social media. Ree introduced her to the 26-year-old man, Sharif, who took the victim to a resort in Nakhon Nayok province, where they met Bang Din. Shortly after, Ree and Sharif left the victim alone with Din, who is accused of assaulting her. Thailand Shocker: Chinese Man With Sexual Fetish Allegedly Rapes 18-Year-Old University Student in Bangkok, Records Video of Sex Assault; Arrested After Sting Operation.

Following the incident, the victim was left stranded on the roadside by Bang Din, who then fled the scene. Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Bang Din on December 11, charging him with trafficking minors, kidnapping, and sexual assault on minors. However, the search for the suspect proved difficult, with police facing multiple setbacks, including one instance where the suspect managed to escape on a motorcycle while evading capture in rural areas. This led to a shift in strategy, where police opted for a more unconventional approach. Thailand: Factory Worker Dies at Work After Sick Leave Request Denied by Manager, Delta Electronics Launches Investigation.

In a final effort to apprehend the suspect, the police officer, equipped with a camouflage ghillie suit, crawled over 300 meters through rice fields to avoid detection. Using a telescope, the officer successfully located Bang Din hiding under a house, where he was arrested without further incident. The suspect later confessed to all charges, and the creative use of camouflage has since sparked widespread attention online.

