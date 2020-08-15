Happy National Honey Bee Day! Today is dedicated to the little yellow and black creatures that are extremely vital and cute at the same time. Formerly known as National Honey Bee Awareness Day, August 15 celebrates the contribution of honey bees for our survival. Apart from helping humans to exist, bees are the perfect subject for memes and jokes! is an awareness day when beekeepers, beekeeping clubs and associations, and honey bee enthusiasts from across the United States celebrate honey bees and recognize their contribution to humans' everyday lives as a means of protecting this critical species. National Honey Bee Day also pays homage to beekeepers, whose labours ensure there are well-managed, healthy bees to pollinate crops. National Honey Bee Day 2020: What is Killing Honey Bee And How Can We Save Them? Simple Yet Genius Ways to Save Honeybee!

Why are bees important to humans? Globally there are more honey bees than other types of bee and pollinating insects, so it is the world's most important pollinator of food crops. It is estimated that one-third of the food that we consume each day relies on pollination mainly by bees, but also by other insects, birds and bats. However, on the funny side, bee funny memes and jokes are as popular as the bee puns. So let's take a look at the funnies bee memes and jokes:

On a serious note, Honey bees are extremely important for us as they are responsible for $30 billion a year in crops. That's only the start. We may lose all the plants that bees pollinate, all of the animals that eat those plants and so on up the food chain. Which means a world without bees could struggle to sustain the global human population of 7 billion. Also, did you know that a Swiss scientist named Daniel Favre conducted the study that found that cell phone signals can cause bees to make extra noise, which is a signal to leave the hive? When cell phones are placed near a hive, it acts as a barrier, keeping bees from returning. Well, so you might want to limit the use of your phone but if you do, use it to share bee memes!

