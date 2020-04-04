National Hug a Newsperson Day 2020: Why Reporters and Journalists Need a Hug Now More Than Ever and Here’s How You Can Give It to Them!

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

They have covered hurricanes, tornadoes, other natural disasters including many attacks in their broadcast news careers. Yes, we are talking about the newspersons—journalists and reporters who are working each day round the clock to keep the viewers informed about occurrences. That is why every year on April 4, National Hug a Newsperson Day is observed. The event is significantly eminent in the United States of America. National Hug a Newsperson Day 2020 is dedicated to the journalists, from major anchors to the weather guy, people give shout outs to shower their respect for the profession. And if possible, individuals are urged to hug the newsperson they now and thank them for their never-ending dedication. But the unfortunate novel coronavirus spread is preventing us from embracing anyone, instead maintain social distance. This is yet another time when reporters are struggling bracing all the fears and panic to keep us informed. While we all try to keep each other assured, journalists deserve a hug more now than ever. Without breaking the protocol of social distance, in this article, we will tell you why they need support and how you can give them a hug. Positive Messages to Overcome Coronavirus Mayhem: Heartwarming Pics and Videos of Senior Citizens Sharing Inspirational Thoughts Is What You All Need to See RN!

With the outbreak of COVID-19, journalists are spending all day talking with experts who are warning the worst is yet to come and with people being worried about how to keep themselves healthy. Both print and online media do not have a break, and at this time, they are to work double with an increasing demand for their profession and dedication. While we are trying to keep each other motivated by engaging on different challenges and trends on social media, we also need to assure them that we are all in this together. Because social distancing and staying at home are the recommended way to contain the spread of the deadly virus, we can give the journalists we know, some virtual hug. On the occasion of National Hug A Newsperson Day 2020, know why reporters and journalists need a hug now more than ever, and how you can give it to them while maintaining social distancing. Heart-Wrenching Videos of Doctors Fighting Coronavirus Pandemic That Will Make You Believe that Angels Are Real.

Hugs Show Your Support

Like all of us, journalists are dealing with many things painful or unpleasant in their lives, with an added stress of overworking, the majority of days. Researchers often suggest that showing another person support through touch; one can reduce the pressure of the person being comforted. It can even reduce their stress. Now that you cannot personally hug the newsperson, you know, send them a cute GIF and say, ‘I support you.’

Hugs Can Make Them Happier

Hugs are a gesture that you care. There is little that will comfort or reassure someone as well as a hug from a loved one. A lot of scientific and health benefits are also added to hugs, but most importantly, it develops emotions. A hug for a few moments can make the recipient feel all the blues turning away. In the wake of the pandemic, where social distancing is encouraged, you can give the journos in your life a virtual hug. Send a beautiful message to assure them this tough time will pass soon as they are meant to cover many life-turning events in the future.

Hug Quote: “A hug is a smile with arms, a laugh with a stronger grip.” Terri Guillemets

Hugs Help Reduce Fears

A personal touch can reduce anxiety. It can also keep people from isolating themselves when reminded of their morality. But when a personal touch is a big no-no, it is time to go virtual. A hug done through computer or text involving the two little hugging icons or even emojis, can do wonders during the pandemic. Here’s How People Who Live Alone Can Keep Their Spirits High in Self-Isolation During COVID-19 Lockdown.

Encourage to Brace the Rising Situation

The medical professionals, the armed forces and journalists need a boost to brace the rising situation. We all are aware of the intensity of the deadly virus spread. Knowing it and risking your lives to keep the world informed with the latest happenings is challenging. To keep the journalists encouraged at this time is essential. For now, send some beautiful stickers available on the online messaging apps like WhatsApp along with words like, ‘You got this!’

Keep the newspersons motivated with your virtual support and hug. They need the motivation to brave the pandemic. Maintain the social distance and give shout outs and hugs online to your favourite journalists for always being so courageous and continue spreading awareness. Happy National Hug A Newsperson Day!