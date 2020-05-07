National Nurses Week 2020 Funny Memes: Share These Jokes and Videos Showing The Humorous Truth of Nurses' Life To Spread A Smile Among Medical Professionals

Nurse memes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Nurses Week, to all the hardworking staff braving in the frontline in the battle against Coronavirus. The National Nurses Week is a week-long observance that will end on May 12. The entire week is dedicated to honouring and appreciating the hard work of these medical staff, playing a huge role in a patient's recovery. Amid the current situation of Coronavirus pandemic, all medical staff is overworking and they deserve some smiles and jokes to refresh from the stress of the day. So we have got a collection of nurse and doctor jokes and funny memes which you can share online or with any nurse that you know. Other than saying a grateful thank you, also spread these jokes to make them laugh. Happy Nurses Week 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Send WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Messages, Quotes to Send on US National Nurses Day.

The American Nurses Association (ANA) has begun the observance of a Nurse week from the year 1982. The theme for this year's Nurses Week 2020 is 'Nurses: A Voice to Lead'. Nurses are now a part of the frontline force in the current situation of the world. They too are overworked, risking their own lives as they look after the patients affected by COVID-19. With not being able to spend time with their own family and friends, they may hardly be getting any time to relax or laugh out their fears and sorrows. We have thus got you a collection of Nurse funny memes and jokes which you can send someone you know working in the frontline force and make them smile.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on Nurses:

When You Can Finally Breathe!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by proud.nurse.life (@proud.nurse.life) on May 6, 2020 at 8:02pm PDT

Perfect Profession Description

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nursing/ Medical Humor (@scrublife.humor) on May 6, 2020 at 5:14pm PDT

Ermmm!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Funny Nurses😂 (@funny.nursing_) on Apr 28, 2020 at 8:21pm PDT

Coffee is the Potion

Shift Duties

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Funny Nurses😂 (@funny.nursing_) on May 6, 2020 at 10:34pm PDT

Patients Be Like

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacy Amber (@persepshin) on May 6, 2020 at 10:06pm PDT

Nurses' Nightmares

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EGant RN, CEO of Scrub-Fits (@scrubfits) on May 6, 2020 at 9:37pm PDT

Perfect

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rachel berne (@nursesrheroes) on Sep 21, 2019 at 4:00am PDT

Hahaha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SuperHEROS |A&S (@angelsinscrubs) on May 4, 2020 at 5:23pm PDT

Mission Successful

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ScrubMarket (@scrub_market) on May 2, 2020 at 10:01am PDT

The above jokes and memes give a peak into nurses' life. It shows how their life more or less revolves around their patients more than their family and friends. As they work over time during this time of crisis, we hope you can pass on these jokes, memes and funny videos to them so that they can have a good laugh these days.