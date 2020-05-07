National Nurses Week 2020 Funny Memes: Share These Jokes and Videos Showing The Humorous Truth of Nurses' Life To Spread A Smile Among Medical Professionals

Happy Nurses Week, to all the hardworking staff braving in the frontline in the battle against Coronavirus. The National Nurses Week is a week-long observance that will end on May 12. The entire week is dedicated to honouring and appreciating the hard work of these medical staff, playing a huge role in a patient's recovery. Amid the current situation of Coronavirus pandemic, all medical staff is overworking and they deserve some smiles and jokes to refresh from the stress of the day. So we have got a collection of nurse and doctor jokes and funny memes which you can share online or with any nurse that you know. Other than saying a grateful thank you, also spread these jokes to make them laugh. Happy Nurses Week 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Send WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Messages, Quotes to Send on US National Nurses Day.
The American Nurses Association (ANA) has begun the observance of a Nurse week from the year 1982. The theme for this year's Nurses Week 2020 is 'Nurses: A Voice to Lead'. Nurses are now a part of the frontline force in the current situation of the world. They too are overworked, risking their own lives as they look after the patients affected by COVID-19. With not being able to spend time with their own family and friends, they may hardly be getting any time to relax or laugh out their fears and sorrows. We have thus got you a collection of Nurse funny memes and jokes which you can send someone you know working in the frontline force and make them smile.
Check Funny Memes and Jokes on Nurses:
When You Can Finally Breathe!
View this post on Instagram
Perfect Profession Description
View this post on Instagram
Ermmm!
View this post on Instagram
Coffee is the Potion
— Nurse Jokes (@FunnyNurseJokes) October 15, 2015
Shift Duties
View this post on Instagram
Patients Be Like
View this post on Instagram
Nurses' Nightmares
View this post on Instagram
Perfect
View this post on Instagram
Hahaha
View this post on Instagram
Mission Successful
View this post on Instagram
The above jokes and memes give a peak into nurses' life. It shows how their life more or less revolves around their patients more than their family and friends. As they work over time during this time of crisis, we hope you can pass on these jokes, memes and funny videos to them so that they can have a good laugh these days.