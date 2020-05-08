National Nurses Week 2020: Funny TikTok Videos of Nurses Dancing Will Uplift The Spirit of Medical Workers During The Pandemic

Nurse tiktok videos (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

National Nurses Week is ongoing in the US. Celebrated from May 6 to May 12 every year, it is an observance that honours the hard work of nurses and other medical staff. It is an observance that not only promotes the nursing profession but also honours the exemplary work done by the nurses everywhere. The observance becomes even more significant right about now because all medical workers, health staff, paramedical workers are the frontline warriors in the Coronavirus pandemic. As we celebrate the nurses week, we have a few TikTok videos, some funny, some dance clips of nurses which will definitely uplift the spirit of the entire community. How to Thank a Nurse? Thank You Card Messages and Quotes to Send All Health Workers in The National Nurses Week 2020.

As much as doctors do their best to treat their patients, the nursing staff takes care of their further needs and well-being. As every medical worker right now braves the pandemic by working extra hours, donning the PPE kits, sleepless nights and tending patients one after other, they need something to relax and cheer up in their free time. Some nurses from different hospitals have tried to cheer up, lighten the mood by dancing and sharing them on TikTok. In this Nurses Week 2020, we have got you some of the best and funny nurses TikTok videos. Iranian Doctors And Nurses Dance in Hospitals to Keep Up The Spirits During Coronavirus Outbreak (Watch Videos).

These videos show how nurses everywhere are keeping themselves entertained, be it through a little jig or drama. Amidst this Coronavirus pandemic when things can get really stressful, even watching through these videos will lift up spirits of medical workers. So pass and share these videos if you know any nurses or people in medical staff and don't forget to wish them Happy Nurses Week!