It's the National Wildlife Day today. Marked every year on September 4 in the US, it is marked to consider preservation of wildlife and also drive thoughts into the conservation efforts. With the rising pace of development of human population, animals in the wild are the most affected as forest cover gets replaced with industrial projects and housing facilities. The animal kingdom is one of the vast and unique species we coexist with in the world. And over the years, we still do not know a lot about these animals. So on National Wildlife Day 2020, we have got you some incredibly fascinating facts that will change the way you look at some animals in the wild. International Wolf Day 2020 Special: Interesting Facts and Photos of This Wild Animal Will Leave You Surprised!

Interesting Facts About Wild Animals

A rhinoceroses horns which are their most dangerous parts is made up of hair! Not technically hair strands, but they are primarily made up of keratin, a protein found in hair and fingernails.

A male lion appears to be the more ferocious one, but it is the females who go hunting at most times. A male lion kills as much as 20 kills in a year. Males are more into defending the pride’s territory.

A newborn Chinese water deer is so small it can be held in the palm of the hand.

A tarantula spider can survive two years without food! As long as they have access to water, they can survive just fine.

Panthers are so solitary, they only meet other panther during the mating season.

About 3% of the glaciers in Antarctica is composed by the urine of penguins!

Tasmanian devils are the world's largest carnivorous marsupial. They eat only meat and their wide jaw helps to crush the bones of their preys.

A giraffe’s spots are much like human fingerprints. No two individual giraffes have exactly the same pattern.

Grizzly bears and black bears generally do not eat, drink, defecate, or urinate during hibernation. They live on the fat built up during the summer months and recycle the waste instead of disposing it.

A horse has huge teeth! The space occupied by the teeth is greater than that occupied by the brain.

We are sure you'd be unaware of some of these facts about the animal kingdom. If you love animals or learning about different species in the wild, do share these with your friends and family and don't forget to highlight the importance of wildlife. Happy National Wildlife Day 2020!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2020 08:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).