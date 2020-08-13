Wolf or grey wolf is the largest member of the dog family. Native to North America, there are hunting wild animals which are also hunted down by humans. They are not in the endangered category but are often caught in conflict with human populations and largely misunderstood. They are also portrayed as being dangerous and spooky in many movies, which gives them a not so good repute. But to raise awareness about these wild dogs, an International Wolf Day is marked every year on August 13. The traces of who started this day and significance is not exactly known. But on this International Wolf Day 2020, we give you a few interesting facts about these wild animals. We also have some beautiful images and photos of these animals which you can share with everyone on this day. Severed Head of Giant Wolf That Lived 40,000 Years Ago Found Perfectly Preserved in Siberian Permafrost.

Interesting Facts About Wolves

Wolves use their facial expressions to communicate with each other.

The strongest male and female pairing lead the pack and are known as ‘alphas’. Howling wolf (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Howl is also their method of communication. It is the loudest when wolves are in harmony with others. A single wolf howl can be heard up to 10km.

Some cultures believe wolves to be pathfinders and great teachers. Wolf day (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

A single wolf can travel up to 200km in 24 hours.

It is said that wolves have a great hunger. A single wolf can eat up to 9 kgs in one sitting! Wolf Attacks and Steals a Pet Kangaroo On Christmas Day in Belgium. Wolf pics (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Wolves have strong social bonds. They are said to even sacrifice their own lives for their lover, in case of a threat. They are loyal to their partners until the end. Wolf pack (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Wolf work together in packs, they even hunt together and collect food for the pack.

Ancient Greeks associated wolves with Apollo.

The Greeks also believed that eating meat from a wolf-killed lamb could turn you into a vampire.

Saliva from a wolf is said to have healing properties for wounds. Grey wolf saliva can help tissue growth and combating infection. Wolf photos (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

In Mongolia, the wolf is considered a lucky symbol for males. There are so many fascinating things about these wild canines that you probably are unaware of. Some cultures give a lot of respect to these animals, while others have set of superstitions for them.

