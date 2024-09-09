Mumbai, September 9: Amid the ongoing wolf attack in Uttar Pradesh's Bahriach, residents of Mumbai's Vikhroli recently spotted wild animals in Kannamwar Nagar. In their complaint to the Mumbai range forest department, the residents of Kannamwar Nagar said that they had spotted animals that resembled wolves for the past two days. The locals also alleged that the wild animals were attacking dogs in the area.

However, the wild animals spotted by locals were not wolves, reports The Times of India. Officials of the forest department said that the locals mistook golden jackals for wolves. Pawan Sharma, honorary wildlife warden with the Mumbai forest department, confirmed that jackals, including the golden jackal species, reside in the mangrove forests in and around the coastal areas of Vikhroli East and Kannamwar Nagar. Wolf Scare in Bahraich: Canines Still at Large, Authorities Ramp Up Efforts To Capture Remaining Predators in Uttar Pradesh.

Local Residents Spot Golden Jackals, Mistake It To Be Wolves

Sharma also said that the locals could have spotted jackals but mistook them for wolves due to news reports about wolf attacks in Bahriach. However, he also said that they would visit the area to investigate the complaint. Local residents said that several citizens had heard howling sounds, which caused the dog to bark loudly. Amid the growing fear of jackals being mistaken for wolves, city environmentalists have requested the Eknath Shinde-led government to protect jackals' natural habitats.

Environmentalists Call for Protection of Green Bio-Diversity

They also confirmed the presence of a few golden jackals in the mangrove area of Kannamwar Nagar. While the forest department will investigate the matter, city-based environmentalists have called for the preservation of green bio-diversity. BN Kumar, a green activist, also said that three years ago, two golden jackals were spotted near the mangroves at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai. Vikhroli Dog Attack: Dog Trainer Dies After Being Attacked by Great Dane in Mumbai, Family Alleges Foul Play; FIR Registered.

He further said that golden jackals are no longer seen there due to the destruction of mangroves and wetlands. Kumar also urged the state government to make efforts to protect all serving forests in the city.

