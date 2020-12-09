English food writer and television cook Nigella Lawson has grabbed eyeballs on netizens for her "bizarre" pronunciation of microwave. In one of her cooking videos, Nigella says she warmed milk in the "meekro wavay". The clip from her BBC series 'Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat' has gone viral with people wondering from where she got the weird pronunciation from. In the clip she can be seen preparing a dish during which Nigella says, she needs "a bit of milk, full fat, which I’ve warmed in the microwave". The part of the video has gone viral on social media platforms as funny reactions poured in. Elon Musk, Grimes Still Can't Agree on Pronunciation of X AE A-12.

While some couldn't stop laughing others have decided to have called it 'meekro-waave' henceforth. One of the comments on Twitter reads, "Eternally grateful to Nigella Lawson for letting us know we’ve all been mispronouncing microwave for the last 50 (or so) years." Why Hate Someone over Wrong Pronunciation: Jimmy Neesham on Trump's 'Soo-chin' Tendulkar Remark.

Nigella Lawson Pronouncing Microwave as 'Meekro-waave':

Here's How Twitterati Reacted:

Eternally grateful to Nigella Lawson for letting us know we've all been mispronouncing microwave for the last 50 (or so) years. pic.twitter.com/tfXODGQRDp — andrew (@floellaumbagabe) December 8, 2020

Meanwhile, we think Nigella agrees to mispronounce the word deliberately. When a Twitter user wrote, " I love this, we deliberately mispronounce words in our house all the time. Such fun." She commented saying, "We do, too. Exactly that."

Here's Nigella Lawson's Tweet:

We do, too. Exactly that — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) December 8, 2020

HAHAHA

@mar1ellle I feel embarrassed 😞 been pronouncing it wrong this whole time — Lauren Ruse (@LaurenRuse) December 8, 2020

Many Are Adopting the Pronunciation:

Love the new name for Microwave! ...micro.wave’...I’m using this now! Oh food fabulous! Cream brûlée yum ! — Lynn Carter (@ladylynncarter) December 7, 2020

All Thanks to Nigella!

right well a microwave will never be called a microwave again, it’s a meecro-wavay forevermore, thank you @Nigella_Lawson — tinsElly🎄 (@quietbatpeople) December 7, 2020

HAHAHA

I didn’t think I could love Nigella more but then she pronounced microwave as meecro-wah-vey, an icon — Emma Kelly (@TooManyEmmas) December 7, 2020

How to Pronounce Microwave:

Some believe it was a slip of the tongue while others think it was an intentional one. Last month, the 60-year-old had offered fans a hilarious, two-step process for making buttered toast that would be "lovely and hot".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2020 09:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).