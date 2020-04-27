Nikoletta Ralli, Greek TV Host and Influencer, Gets Called Out For Fake Pics After User Spots Same 'Personal Cloud' in All Her Photos

Nikoletta Ralli pics have same clouds (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Social media can be a tricky place and it is easy to make people believe what you want them to, especially with some photo editing. Time and again we see the statement, "Don't believe everything that you see on the internet" and it stands true once again. A Greek TV host and model Nikoletta Ralli has been called out on Twitter after someone carefully spotted that the clouds in her pictures were same. These pictures were "supposedly" taken at different places but a closer look in the background sees the same clouds. The tweet combining her fake pictures is going viral and people are laughing at the tricks. Instagram Influencer Natalia Taylor Fools Over 3 Lakh Followers With Fake Bali Vacation Photos by Clicking Pictures in Local IKEA (Watch Pics and Video).

Nikoletta Ralli has about 2.9 lakh followers on her Instagram and her bio describes her as a TV shot and lifestyle blogger. Her pictures are of her travels, food and wellness. But now the travel aspect is a little doubted as Twitter user @mathaiaus was the one to notice the same clouds in her pictures. He tweeted four of her pictures with a caption, "I'm so glad this Greek TV host has her own personal cloud that follows her everywhere she goes". The tweet has now gone viral. Instagram Influencer Ekaterina Didenko's Birthday Party Turns Fatal! 3 Dead After Dry Ice Poured in Swimming Pool in Moscow.

Check the Tweet About Same Clouds in Greek Influencer's Pics:

I'm so glad this Greek TV host has her own personal cloud that follows her everywhere she goes pic.twitter.com/QOHEfBgyxY — μαλακολόγος (@mathaiaus) April 24, 2020

In case you want to have a look at the pictures yourself, see here:

From Petronas Towers?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikoletta Ralli (@nikolettaralli) on Feb 6, 2020 at 5:44am PST

Notice the Little Edits?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikoletta Ralli (@nikolettaralli) on Mar 6, 2020 at 3:12am PST

Talking of The Weather

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikoletta Ralli (@nikolettaralli) on Apr 20, 2020 at 7:56am PDT

These pictures have been uploaded in the last week and it clearly shows the same cloud. In fact, the one picture above gives an idea of where the edits have been made. Soon enough, Twitterati responded to the viral tweet and many were left laughing. Check some of the reactions below:

My Cloud over iCloud

mycloud > icloud — Markopasa 🇸🇪 (@zincircekirdegi) April 24, 2020

See it Now?

What is going on in this area? pic.twitter.com/LLirgDYskY — 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐠𝐚𝐫 𝐆𝐞𝐱 𝐌𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐤 (@a_big_pigeon) April 24, 2020

Need a Golden Cloud

I want a golden cloud. 😂😂😂😂😂 — 🍷🧻😷kaeleneak (@kaeleneak) April 24, 2020

Careful Observation

Nice catch 😂 — Tughan (@Ganjathejoint) April 24, 2020

Oops!

Love the continuity of already posting this photo in July last year and reusing it again but with the CLOUD lol pic.twitter.com/Max0PcRLR9 — 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐠𝐚𝐫 𝐆𝐞𝐱 𝐌𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐤 (@a_big_pigeon) April 25, 2020

Hilarious

lmao this is hilarious — Tony🇬🇷 (@AntonisKazou) April 24, 2020

As much as it may seem easy to fake it on social media, careful netizens can also spot out the difference. Looks like, Ralli sought her inspiration from Tupi Saravia. A big social media influencer from Buenos Aires in Argentina she too was caught for using the same clouds in every photo. After Twitter users found it she too was criticised by everyone. Well, as we mentioned even earlier, don't believe everything that you see on the gram!