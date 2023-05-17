The journey from sex addiction to straight-up celibacy? Doesn't always have to be easy, right? Sometimes recovery from sex addiction makes you want to give up intimacy completely. 'Sex addict' in recovery and XXX OnlyFans model Neyleen Ashley, 34, claims she finds real-life sex experiences repulsive and the guys she meets disinterested in genuine connections. The XXX OnlyFans model, who abstained from sex following her most recent breakup, claims that "no man deserves" to have sex with her. OnlyFans Addiction Hurts Relationship? Kansas Woman Sick With Boyfriend’s OnlyFans Addiction, Finds Out He Spent $10K on XXX Platform While She Was Nursing.

Neyleen Ashley claims that despite her massive online following, she finds real-life sex to be less than savoury since the men she meets aren't interested in lasting ties. The Instagram account @neyleenashley of the recovered "sex addict" has 2.5 million followers. She claims that her journey to chastity has also helped her find inner peace. The 34-year-old is vowing not to violate her promise any time soon, despite earning over £50,000 per month on the adult platform and having a "high sex drive."

"I decided to be celibate after my ex told me he didn’t want to be a father or a husband, and he wasn’t living his truth," the model from Florida, US, told Nude PR. I found myself having to scramble for a place to go, after leaving his place and having to go to work and take care of my two kids, 11 and 15, while enduring heartbreak," she said.

She further said: "The break-up and pain I endured put such a bad taste in my mouth about sex. Now the enjoyment and euphoria I once got from sex is gone.” The 34-year-old is vowing not to violate her promise any time soon, despite earning over £50,000 per month on the adult platform and having a "high sex drive." A recent devastating loss in the family, which caused her ex to leave instead of offering support, added to the model's emotional suffering. I was four months pregnant with a baby girl, and I even had a gender reveal, but I lost the baby at month four, the woman claimed.

"My ex told me he didn't want to be with me anymore less than a month after the miscarriage, still bleeding." She also said: “I was four months into my pregnancy with a baby girl, I even had a gender reveal — but I lost the baby at month four. Less than a month later, still bleeding from the miscarriage, my ex told me he didn’t want to be with me anymore.”

