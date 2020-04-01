No April Fools' Day Rumors! Delhi Police Cybercrime Tweets Harry Potter Reference to Warn Netizens Against Spreading Fake News in Guise of Pranks

DCP Cybercrime warns against sharing April Fools Day rumours (Photo Credits: @DCP_CCC_Delhi Twitter)

DCP Cybercrime has taken to Twitter warning people against spreading rumours in the guise of April Fools' Day 2020. The Delhi Cybercrime took to Twitter with a reference scene from the Harry Potter movie, where a cloak makes Harry invisible to people while he can go anywhere he wants. Referring to the scene, the Delhi Cybercrime departments says that although they won't be visible, they are still present. While rumours are a regular on social media platforms, with the novel coronavirus outbreak, there is a steady increase in the number of baseless information being shared. And with April Fools' Day, it is important for people to understand the importance of situation and not prank people or post fake stories in the guise of April Fools' Day. On April Fools' Day 2020, Let's Cancel 'Purported' Fake News as Funny Pranks But Spread Smiles With Funny Memes and Jokes.

DCP Cybercrime shared the photo which reads "You might not see us, but we are watching you." The caption states, "We're vigilant & everywhere! Strict legal action will be taken against any attempt to spread rumors on social media in the guise of #AprilFoolsDay. सावधान! #अप्रैल_फूल दिवस की आड़ में सोशल मीडिया पर अफवाह न फैलाएं। ऐसी गतिविधियों से सख्ती से निपटा जाएगा।" April Fools' Day 2020 Funny Memes Trend Online With Netizens Calling Out The Year As A Joke Itself.

DCP Cybercrime Warns People Against Sharing Rumours on April Fools' Day:

We're vigilant & everywhere! Strict legal action will be taken against any attempt to spread rumors on social media in the guise of #AprilFoolsDay. सावधान! #अप्रैल_फूल दिवस की आड़ में सोशल मीडिया पर अफवाह न फैलाएं। ऐसी गतिविधियों से सख्ती से निपटा जाएगा।@LtGovDelhi @CPDelhi pic.twitter.com/rG7cd0Df1L — DCP Cybercrime (@DCP_CCC_Delhi) March 31, 2020

In the age of social media, netizens are bombarded with a barrage of news every day. Of which a significant amount of stories are fake and get widely forwarded on WhatsApp. While social media is an important factor in ensuring information reaches a mass number of people, it has a terrible flip side too. With people living in the fear of COVID-19, as responsible citizens, it is our duty to check the credibility of news before sharing it with others.