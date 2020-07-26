A woman beautifully playing her harp unknowingly had a Disney Princess moment when a deer approached her. Naomi SV from Canada was practising on her harp into a setting of the beautiful woods when a deer probably enticed by her beautiful music dropped by to listen. It is a minute-long video and the deer comes quite close to her before it just hops and runs into the woods again. Naomi has posted the video on Reddit and YouTube and it is now going viral. Fact Check: Deer Spotted Playing on Chandrabhaga Beach or Konark Puri Marine Drive in Odisha Amid Lockdown? Know Truth About This Viral Video.

Naomi has her own YouTube channel where she uploads harp covers of different songs. In her latest video, she was playing the harp cover of The Sound of Silence. It is soothing to listen and what adds to the magic is the deer peaking on her. It comes closer inquisitively as she continues to play. But it then jumped right into the woods and startled Naomi too, who ran out the frame. She posted it as a blooper on social media and it is now going viral.

Check The Video Here:

So cute, right? Even it is for a moment, it does look enticed and curious by the music. In fact, she was low-key even hoping a deer would pop up while she plays but did not have too high hopes. She told Mashable, "I know the area where I filmed quite well, and know that deer usually come out when the sun begins to set." She mentioned that she thought the deer would attack her, hence she got a little scared.

Here's The Full Cover of The Song:

Seeing the beautiful video reminds us of another scene from Japan's Nara Park which went viral two months ago. It saw a herd sitting among beautiful cherry blossoms and the sight was heavenly! The deer were seen chilling and casually strolling in the area but the setting of the pink flowers and sunshine in the day was just perfect.

