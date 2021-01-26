Happy Republic Day 2021, everyone! The significant day is marked with the true spirit of patriotism. People woke up to meaningful and nationalist Republic Day 2021 wishes, messages and HD images as they enjoy watching the Delhi Parade from home. It is a significant day, and the country is painted in tricolour theme. Since we are in a pandemic, and citizens are encouraged to stay at home while observing country’s 72nd Gantantra Diwas, iconic places are doing their best to keep everyone hooked. Chandreshwar Mahadev temple in Rishikesh adorned the Shivalinga with fresh flower petals and leaves to give it a tricolour look. The picture of the Shivalinga shared on Twitter is receiving much attention, with devotees getting a darshan on the significant day of Gantantra Diwas.

Chandreshwar Temple is located in the Rishikesh region of Uttarakhand—the famous place for having many temples. People from across the world gather at the temple to attain salvation, gain knowledge and inner peace. Chandreshwar Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and the Shivling is believed to have brought from the Narmada River. The religious significance is the epitome and to honour Republic Day 2021, the temple caretakers decorated the Shivlinga with fresh flower petals and leaves, giving it a tricolour touch.

The news agency, ANI posted the picture on Twitter with the captain, “Uttarakhand: 'Shivalinga' at Chandreshwar Mahadev Temple in Rishikesh has been decorated in the colours of the Tricolour.”

Here's the Pic:

Uttarakhand: 'Shivalinga' at Chandreshwar Mahadev Temple in Rishikesh has been decorated in the colours of the Tricolour#RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/UvYnFINFBL — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

Republic Day 2021 celebrations have gone virtual this year, because of the pandemic. People are commemorating the day by staying at home and sharing patriotic wishes and messages with family members and friends.

