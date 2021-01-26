Happy Republic Day 2021, everyone! January 26 is a remarkable day for our country, as it was on this day in 1950 when the Indian constitution came into force. Republic Day is held every year with the utmost pride and significant events. However, this year, the celebration will be minimal, and citizens are enjoying the day by watching the live streaming of Delhi Republic Day 2021 parade. While doing so, people have also taken to social media platforms to share patriotic quotes, Happy Republic Day wishes and HD images to convey greetings and messages, celebrating India’s 72nd Gantantra Diwas. In this article, we will see how the citizens across the nation are observing Republic Day 2021.

Republic Day honours the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect replacing the Government of India Act as the governing document of India and thus, turning the nation into a newly formed republic. Each year, the celebrations include parades, distribution of sweets in schools, speeches and cultural dances. But Republic Day 2021 is celebrated virtually because of the pandemic. To ensure the citizens are safe while celebrating India’s Gantantra Diwas, they are encouraged to stay home and honour the day.

Happy Republic Day 2021, Gantantra Diwas, 72nd Republic Day, and more are trending on Twitter, with netizens celebrating the day with pride. Check out the patriotic quotes and Republic Day wishes shared on social media to commemorate the significant day.

Check Tweets:

HAPPY REPUBLIC DAY ❤️ LET'S SALUTE OUR NATION ON THIS REPUBLIC DAY 🇮🇳❤️ PROUD TO BE AN INDIAN❤️#HappyRepublicDay2021#HappyRepublicDay pic.twitter.com/8GX95inoB5 — Shinchan // SAhIL Stan 🥺❤️ (@dilbaaro__) January 26, 2021

Happy Republic Day

Remembering the Father of Indian Constitution

Constitution is not more lawyer's documents, it is a vehicle of life and spirit is always the spirit of the age,#BR_Ambedkar father of Indian Constitution#HappyRepublicDay2021 pic.twitter.com/UTHlSE3tGa — 𝗦𝗮𝗻𝗷𝗮𝘆 𝗥𝗮𝘂𝘁 🚜 (@True_Indian8) January 26, 2021

More Tweets

72nd Republic Day

Happy 72nd Republic Day of the Republic of India !!! 🇮🇳🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/svG2lKgClr — Col Tekpal Singh (@ColTekpal) January 25, 2021

Proud to be Indian

I am proud to be an Indian and respect to our national festival Happy 72nd Republic Day 🇨🇮🇨🇮🙏 pic.twitter.com/MOtx5PZNGx — Keshav Mahi (@KeshavMahi12) January 26, 2021

Republic Day is not only a national holiday to the people of India. The country is painted in tricolour. Wishes, quotes, messages and more evoke patriotism among nationals who also remember the brave freedom fighters from the Indian independence movement and honour the soldiers in the border.

