On World Whisky Day 2020, Say Cheers With These Funny Drinking Memes and Jokes That Will Lift Up Your 'Spirits'

Whisky drinking lovers, did you know that today's the day of celebrating your favourite alcoholic beverage? May 16 marks the celebration of World Whisky Day and as most of us around the world are in lockdown, we hope you have stocked up on your favourite whisky bottles? Missing your drinking buddies today? To make you feel a little better, we have also got you a collection of funny memes and jokes on whisky which you can share with your drinking buddies and lift up their 'spirits', geddit? World Whisky Day 2020 Wishes Trend Online: Twitterati Say Cheers Celebrating Their Favourite Alcoholic Drink!
World Whisky Day is marked on third Saturday in the month of May. It is a relatively modern celebration which has been celebrated from the year 2012. There are several events held which encourage people to drink varieties of whisky, scotch and bourbon. If you are an expert you'd know the difference between these beverages. Meanwhile, if you have been a regular drinker of whisky then you probably have a lot of funny and embarrassing post-drinking memories. How about reliving some of them today? We have also got you some funny memes and jokes on this drinking whisky which can make for great wishes to share with your friends today.
Check Funny Memes and Jokes on Whisky:
Need Whisky
View this post on Instagram
Whisky Wednesdays!
View this post on Instagram
Hahahah A Meme of Its Time
View this post on Instagram
Hahahha!
View this post on Instagram
Which is That Brand Though?
View this post on Instagram
People Who Say Vodka Over Whisky
View this post on Instagram
Old One But a Good One
Get me swimmers!#findgreatwhisky #evenunderwater #whiskymemes #whisky pic.twitter.com/5KKmDCMQAp
— The Whisky List (@thewhiskylist) November 21, 2018
Every whisky drinker would probably be giggling at how these jokes describe them. So on this day, share these memes with your friends and convey your greetings. May you all have 'cheer'ful celebrations. Happy Whisky Day!