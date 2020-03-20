Hairless Sphynx Cat That Looks Like Bat With Big Eyes and Ears Becomes Internet's Favourite, Gains Thousands of Followers (Pictures and Videos)

Lucy the cat that looks like a bat (Photo Credits: lucythebatcat Instagram)

Lucy, a hairless one-year-old cat is the latest social media sensation. With looks like that of a bat, the feline has the attention of quite a lot of internet users. Debuted as Sphynx cat, it lives in Israel with her 44-year-old owner Zill Bergamini. The cat's unique looks are due to a rare condition that affects her spine and makes her head look larger than the rest of the cats. Lucy suffers from a condition called hydrocephalus, which means spinal fluid is not absorbed by her body and it accumulates around the brain instead. The cat's bio reads, "Hydrocefalus Nude Kitten Lucy #specialneedscat #Sphynx (11mo), w/#Hydrocephalus, 15/03/2019." Loki, The 'Vampire' Cat Goes Viral For Her 'Evil' Looks (See Pictures)

But the condition has been for her benefit as she has gained thousands of followers on Instagram. Talking about the cat, Zill was quoted as saying, "Lucy was born with hydrocephalus and it made her skull weird because she had a lot of pressure when she was tiny. Eventually, her body managed to keep the pressure to a minimum so she never really experienced neurological issues. 'Right now her life is basically normal." Zilla posts a lot of photos and videos of the cat on her Instagram handle. Ollie, the Polite Cat Goes Viral! Feline With Unique Human-Like Expression Is the Latest Internet Meme; View Pics.

Awww!

Getting Her Dose of Vitamin D:

I Don't Pose While Eating:

I Love My Sleep, Please Go!

Pictures of the cat are flooded with comments about the cat's eyes and other looks. One of the comments read, "This cat generates a minute of joy and cuteness and laughs in this world." Talking about Lucy, Zilla said that she is too small to give birth and may have to go through a caesarian if she did get pregnant.