Perdita, ‘World’s Worst Cat’ Finds Purrfect New Home After Viral Facebook Post, Owner Insists She Is Happier and Paw-sitive Now (View Pics)

Perdita, a black and white cat, had more catitude than the felines alike. The 4-year-old, wound up at Mitchel County Animal Rescue, a shelter home in North Carolina, after her owner’s death. But the shelter home had a tough time as she had a not-so-adorable habit of swatting and scratching when people least expected it. In an adoption appeal, the animal rescue shared an image of the cat on Facebook, around January end, labelling her the ‘World’s Worst Cat’ and a ‘jerk.’ In the ad, they explained how she initially fooled staff into thinking her catty behaviour was because she was under the weather. The brutally honest post instantly went viral and received nearly 200 adoption applications. Perdita finally found her purrfect new home. It has only been a few days, but her owner insists she is happier and paw-sitive now. The pictures uploaded on Instagram account, dedicated to Perdita are proof. Katryn, The Cat Who Adopted Four Puppies After Losing Her Kittens and Grieving for Days, Goes Viral For Nursing and Sleeping With Them.

A photo of Perdita showed her visibly unimpressed after she was placed in front of a Christmas tree. The shelter home even scrapped the adoption fee for fears that no one would want to take home a cat with such behaviour problems. Cat Gets Prosthetic Limbs After After Car Ran Over Its Hind Legs; Becomes Popular on Social Media.

Here's the Viral Post!

But now, she seems to enjoy her new home in Monroe County, Tennessee. She goes by the name Noel; the new owner also creates an Instagram account, dedicated to her, documenting her progress. And so far, it is quite impressive!

Here's A Video of Noel Adjusting to Her New Life!

“We had an instant connection to her and her to us as well,” new owner Betty Samimi was quoted in HuffPost. Samimi noted that Noel is a very lovable and playful cat. Although there have been some scratching and biting incidents, the feline is trying to adjust to her new situation. Cat Barbara Becomes Instagram Star, Thanks to Her 'Grumpy' Looks.

Noel Bonding With New Feline Housemates!

Daddy's Lil Girl!

Queen of Mean?

Cats do have inevitable mood swings, and it is not easy to deal with them. But with much love and affection, it can go all fine. Even if for a grumpy like Perdita, who now Noel is adjusting pretty well. The challenging side may not go away soon, but we are sure with her new owners’ love and care, she is going to be paw-fectly fine!