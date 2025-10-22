Mumbai, October 22: A disturbing video has surfaced on social media, raising concerns over menstrual hygiene product safety. In the video, a woman, identified as Allie D, could be seen holding clean Always pads over a lamp, revealing larvae hidden inside the packaging. She explained that she had purchased a brand-new pack and was shocked to find maggots burrowed within the pads. The footage, shared on October 16, has since gone viral with over 4 million views, leaving viewers stunned and alarmed.

Many expressed fear and disbelief, questioning whether similar contamination could affect other users. Allie, a longtime user of the brand, said she had never encountered such an issue before and was visibly disgusted while examining the pads. She pointed out that the outer packaging appeared intact and clean, making the presence of larvae inside even more unexpected. Experts have noted that while rare, organic materials in hygiene products can attract insects if exposed to air, moisture, or damaged packaging. 'I Felt Like I Was Back in Japan': Japanese Expat Shares Experience of Travelling by Mumbai Metro Line 3, Calls Aqua Line Services 'Clean, Safe, and Perfectly on Time' (Watch Video).

TikTok Video Shows Larvae Inside Clean Always Pad

🚨 SHE JUST OPENED A BRAND-NEW PACK OF PADS - AND WHAT SHE FOUND INSIDE LEFT HER SHAKING This woman says it’s her first ever video because she’s “scared for her life.” She’s used the same pad brand for years, but after seeing warnings on TikTok, she decided to check hers. “I… pic.twitter.com/n3CXT91UKW — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) October 21, 2025

Always Respond After Woman Finds Larvae Inside Newly Purchased Pads

As per a report published in The Mary Sue, following the viral video, Always responded to Allie D’s complaint promptly, expressing regret over her unsettling experience. The company requested details about where she purchased the pads, how they were stored, and whether the packaging had been opened prior to discovery. Always also asked her to return both the unused pads and the contaminated one using a prepaid shipping label, ensuring the issue could be investigated thoroughly. What Is the Water-Calcium Carbide Cannon Aka 'Pollution-Free' Firecracker Going Viral Before Diwali? How Safe Is It for Kids and the Environment?

Additionally, Always offered Allie a USD 10 coupon, which roughly covers the cost of a replacement while acknowledging her longstanding loyalty to the brand. While the gesture was intended to cover the cost of a replacement pack, Allie expressed that she found it underwhelming given the severity of the incident. She stated that she would still keep the video and the pads as evidence, in case the company reconsidered any further compensation.

