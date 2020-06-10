Pakistan Turns Locusts Into Poultry Feed; Tiddis Are Fed to Chickens to Combat the Swarm of Insects Damaging Crops

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Swarm of locusts spreading across Pakistan is emerging as a more significant threat to the economy. The pests are threatening the farm output, livelihoods and food security. While the nation continues to expand its plans to eradicate the locust invasion, chickens in the country are feasting on captured locusts as another initiative to combat the swarms of insects. According to media reports, Prime Minister Imran Khan initiated this as a pilot project. In the province of Punjab, villagers are earning cash by gathering the tiddis that were then dried out, shredded and added to the poultry feed. Locust Attack in Rajasthan: No Respite For Farmers as Tiddi Dal Continue to Damage Crops in Barmer District.

Since June 2019, the locust outbreak has been impacting eastern Pakistan. In November 2019, Karachi saw the first locust attack in the city, since 1961. On January, the provincial Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government declared an emergency in nine southern districts of the province to control the spread of locust. On February 1, 2020, the Pakistani government declared a national emergency to protect crops from the swarm of locusts and help farmers.

Numerous methods have been adopted. Muhammad Khurshid from Pakistan's food ministry and biotechnologist Johar Ali set up the programme reportedly. Initially, it wasn't easy to convince the farmers to join them. “We first had to learn, and then teach the locals how to catch the locusts. Nets are useless against them,” Khurshid was quoted saying to AFP news agency. At night, locusts cluster on trees and plants, making them easy to scoop up as they lie motionless in the cooler temperatures. 'Army' of 100,000 Chinese Ducks To Be Sent to Pakistan to Fight The Massive Locust Attack.

The collectors can earn up to 20 rupees per kilogram. The initiative had to be paused in Punjab province because of funding, but the government hopes to expand the project in other locations. At the moment, the problem of the locust outbreak is more prominent than coronavirus for Pakistan. From wheat to pulses, oil-seeds to mangoes, crops have already been damaged. The authorities are trying every bit to contain the locust outbreak.