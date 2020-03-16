Pakistani Man Uses Fire Extinguisher as Hand Sanitiser in a Mall Amid Pandemic Outbreak! Funny Video Goes Viral

Pakistani Viral Video Of Man Using Fire Extinguisher as Hand Sanitiser (Photo Credits: YouTube)

As the whole world braves the Coronavirus outbreak and countries are doing everything under their capacity to contain COVID-19 spread, viral videos from all across the countries keep popping up. Currently, hand sanitisers have turned out to become a big deal, given that the only way to fight the virus is to protect yourself from the germs. And while people are doing everything they can to have hand sanitizers around them, this one video that is said to have have been taken in Gujranwala, Pakistan, shows how a man, who while walking in a supermarket, thinks of the fire extinguisher to a bottle of hand sanitiser and actually uses it that way. The video has gone viral on all social media platforms with netizens coming up with all kinds of reactions over the video. UK Boy Charges Kids £9 (858INR) Per Squirt of His Hand Sanitiser Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Gets Expelled from School.

In the video, he can be seen walking in a supermarket aisle, while talking over a mobile phone when he comes across a fire extinguisher mounted on the wall. He then goes ahead to use it as people would normally use a hand sanitiser. Within seconds, he seems to(or maybe not) realise his mistake and walks away from the fire extinguisher pretending like nothing happened. Watch Video:

Meanwhile In Gujranwala A Person Used Fire Extinguisher thought it’s Hand Sanitiser 😷😷😂😂#CoronavirusOutbreak pic.twitter.com/403KZ791hu — Umer Farooq (@biggrenade) March 15, 2020

As of March 16, 6,516 people have died so far from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak worldwide and thousands have been testes positive for coronavirus and put in quarantine. Since there is no vaccine or defined treatment available yet to this novel virus, people are resorting to wash their hands every now and then and also use sanitisers as protection measures from the germs. Coronavirus Scare: Australian Shoppers Have Serious Fights Over Buying Toiler Paper, Watch Videos of #ToiletPaperPanic.

The fear in people has gone upto such an extent that people are hoarding sanitisers and other hygiene products have begun. However, places like malls, social institution and other areas where the public usually gather, are practising social distancing and are either not functioning, or are taking extreme measures to make the environment germ-free.