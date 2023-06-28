Fake news about the death of Tiktok star Ayesha Hanif from Pakistan had gone viral, with many grieving her passing. It turns out the news was fake, and Tiktoker Ayesha is safe and sound. The social media dance sensation debunked the news of her death on her Instagram story. 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare' Girl Ayesha Hanif Is No More? Viral Pakistani Sensation Debunks Her Death Rumour With Long Note on Insta.

Pakistani Tiktok star Ayesha Hanif took to her Instagram handle to share stories debunking the fake news of her death. The viral dance sensation shared a lengthy story on her Instgram handle to slam her death hoax news.

Here are the Screenshots From Ayesha’s Instagram Story

Ayesha Hanif Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tiktoker Ayesha Slams Death Hoax News

Ayesha Hanif Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ayesha Hanif is widely popular for her viral dance on the song "Mera Dil Ye Pukare". Her moves had won the internet, and several people replicated her groovy dance steps.

It was falsely reported that Tiktoker Ayesha’s corpse was found abandoned in Pakistan’s Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre on Friday. The reports said that Ayesha had died due to a drug overdose at a party. Pakistani Men Grooving to the Tunes of ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukaare’ is Internet’s New Favourite (Watch Video)

“For God’s sake, you guys have no idea what kind of circumstances this ridiculous rumor may create in anyone’s life. I have never sought attention or created any kind of hype, so why are you all trying to mess up my life? It’s important to note that they don’t even know my real name [sic],” Tiktoker Ayesha wrote in her Instagram story.

“Moreover, spreading false information without any regard for its consequences is not only irresponsible but also shows a lack of respect for the well-being of others. It’s should be stopped [sic],” Tiktoker Ayesha added in her stories debunking her death hoax news.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2023 12:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).