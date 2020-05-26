PETA India Identifies Teenagers Who Drowned Dog in Viral TikTok Video, Gets Them Arrested With The Help of Ujjain Police (Check Tweet)

TikTok Video Screengrab (Photo Credits: @Tarunchoubey4/ Twitter)

Two teenagers who went viral after throwing a dog into a pond to drown have been identified and arrested. The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India had appealed online to help the organisation identify the perpetrators on the video, announcing a reward up to Rs 50,000. Many people retweeted the same, and finally working closely with the police force the animal abusers were identified. The teenagers were traced and recognised in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. PETA stated that an FIR had been lodged against the two dog killers at Madhav Nagar Police Station and they were arrested under sections of animal cruelty. One of the accused is identified as 19-year-old Sunny Borasi, and the second is a minor. PETA India Offers Rs 50,000 for Help in Identifying TikTok Teens Who Drowned Dog in Viral Video.

PETA praised the police for tracing the accused in such a short time. “PETA India worked with the Ujjain police to locate the perpetrators, and ensured that, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against them and they were arrested. In the FIR, the offence is booked under Sections 34 and 429 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 11(1)(a) of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960,” the animal rights organisation stated in its report.

Check Tweet:

ANIMAL ABUSERS ARRESTED! PETA India worked with Ujjain police to get the teens who abused and drowned a dog in this #TikTok video arrested: — PETA India (@PetaIndia) May 25, 2020

According to reports, the video was first circulated on some WhatsApp groups. Later it was shared on TikTok and Twitter amid the TikTok vs YouTube online feud, to nab of the perpetrators of this cruel act. The viral video shows how the poor dog’s legs and mouth were tied. The pooch was looking at the youths, as if pleading them to release. But they threw the dog into a dirty pond and even hurled stones at it.

Here's the Video:

#tiktokbanindia Got this Video via whatsapp , Please Ban tiktok . pic.twitter.com/j8uYP13FKE — Tarun choubey (@Tarunchoubey4) May 20, 2020

After the interrogation of the two boys, it was revealed in TOI report that the animal crime took place a few days ago, and the teenagers had drowned the pooch while shooting a video, ‘just for fun.’ There has been no update about the third person who was recording the gruesome act.