New Delhi, June 11: A petition to 'not allow Jeff Bezos to re-enter Earth' is being floated over the internet widely. The petition reads, "Jeff Bezos is actually Lex Luthor, disguised as the supposed owner of a super successful online retail store. However, he's actually an evil overlord hellbent on global domination. " It urges people to sign the same as "This may be our last chance before they enable the 5G microchips and perform a mass takeover," says the petition. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to Go to Space With Brother in Blue Origin's First Human Space Flight in July.

This comes days after the Amazon CEO announced that he and his brother will be flying to the outer space next month, on a rocket ship made by Blue Origin, his space company. “I want to go on this flight because it's a thing I've wanted to do all my life. It's an adventure. It's a big deal for me," said Bezos in an Instagram post. He will fly on the first crewed flight of the New Shepard, the space ship made by the company. Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos's Aerospace Company Blue Origin Space Company Launches New Shepard Rocket Mission NS-15.

The Petition to 'Not Allow Jeff Bezos to Re-Enter Earth':

Blue Origin: Petition To Not Allow Jeff Bezos Re-Entry To Earth - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/Kw4jsKyefm via @Change — The Bern Report (@TheBernReport) June 11, 2021

Petition is Being Widely Floated on Internet:

Watch the Video About Jeff Bezos Flight to Space Here:

This flight is scheduled for July 20, which marks the 52nd anniversary of moon landing of Apollo 11. In April this year, Blue Origin had conducted an astronaut rehearsal during the successful 15th uncrewed test flight of the company's reusable suborbital rocket New Shepard. The mission was launched from the Launch Site One in West Texas. Blue Origin is an aerospace manufacturer and sub-orbital spaceflight services company, founded by Jeff Bezos in September 2000.

