Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie has set Twitter buzzing this morning after he uploaded a tribute video on Sushant Singh Rajput. In his video, he lauded Sushant Singh Rajput and shared one of the actor's old video in which he spoke about his passion and dreams. PewDiePie even related his life to the late actor and spoke on success. He spoke on what he liked about the actor from how much he had seen or read about him recently. The video is going viral and fans are thankful to the YouTuber for speaking about Sushant. As #pewdiepie trends on Twitter, there are some who have thanked him using funny memes and jokes as well.

Pewdiepie is the second-most subscribed YouTuber who has been in the buzz for competing with T-Series for the first place a few months ago. In his latest video, he made it like a tribute to the late actor but also admitted that he would not pretend he knew Sushant Singh or was his fan. But he said that he had seen videos and read about the mystery surrounding his death. He played Sushant Singh Rajput's video from 2016 in which he spoke to a group of students in 2016. Referencing the points Sushant made in that video, pewdiepie spoke on how much he could relate to him. He spoke how he himself dropped out of engineering to pursue his career as a YouTuber when Sushant spoke on chasing his dreams in Bollywood. Throughout the video, Pewdiepie praised Sushant and how he seemed like a genuinely cool and smart guy. The video has impressed all fans of the actor and they have praised him. Some used instances from the video, others just used funny memes and jokes. PewDiePie Reacts to Sushant Singh Rajput's Death; Says 'He Seemed like a Genuinely Good Dude, It's Such a Shame He Decided to End His Life' (Watch Video).

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on PewDiePie:

Thank You!

People to PewDiePie

PewDiePie is a Hero

#SushantSinghRajput was also a massive #pewdiepie fan, this gesture by Felix is why we stan him❤️ pic.twitter.com/ht3N3Cexjw — Harshit Saxena (@_harshitsaxena) July 23, 2020

Meme-Makers are Teary-Eyed

#pewdiepie makes a video on #SushantSingRajput as a tribute Le every memers right now: pic.twitter.com/uz8j27WXDq — Rachit Maheshwari (@RachitNawal) July 23, 2020

People Singing to T-Series

If You Haven't Seen The Video Yet, Check it Here:

Even with expressing emotions some people prefer meme formats over words. Pewdiepie has noted some very important aspects of Sushant's personality and even expressed that it is a huge loss that he's no more. His kind words have impressed his fans and surely given him some new ones.

