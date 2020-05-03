Pictures of Nilgai Spotted Near IGI Airport, Delhi Goes Viral amid Lockdown! Netizens Believe 'Nature Is Taking Over'

Nilgai near IGI Airport in Delhi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Pictures of Nilgai spotted near IGI Airport, Delhi has taken over social media. Netizens are totally in love with the photos and believe that 'Earth is rebooting' amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Let's call it a blessing in disguise, but empty streets and reduced pollution are actually helping nature heal a little. The Nilgai, also known as Blue Bull is the state animal of Delhi and is rarely seen, therefore these pictures are like a treat to the eyes. Animals Reclaiming The Earth: 13 Instances of Animals and Birds Roaming Freely During Coronavirus Lockdown From Around The World (Watch Viral Pics And Videos).

In the pictures, you can see not one but quite a few Nilgais wandering around the Indira Gandhi International Airport making up for a beautiful scene. The video was shared online by the popular IFS officer Praveen Kaswan with a caption that read, "Nilgai near IGI Airport Delhi. Nilgai is state animal of Delhi. So maybe wanted to discuss few things including flight schedule. Given the special status they enjoy."

Take a look at the pictures of Nilgai spotted near IGI Airport:

Nilgai near IGI Airport in #Delhi #environment is getting cleaner day by day pic.twitter.com/cfQTTnsyzI — Sandeep Saxena (@sandeep662003) May 3, 2020

The pictures have received an overwhelming response on Twitter. "Humans Lockdown, Animals freedom", a comment read. Another comment read, "Hahaha. Isse dekh reh reh kar wo 1980's wala time yaad aata hai jab population bhi kam thi aur khooli hawa mein saans le sakte the". On Mar 27 when the COVID-19 lockdown had just begun, a Nilgai was spotted roaming in Noida outside a popular shopping mall. Twitterati was surprised and shared pictures of the animal online. Locals claimed that the animal was last seen in the 1990s and many "nature taking over" flooded social media. Watch video:

This is unbelievable. Nilgai takes over #Noida streets. Not bad a video to watch during #Lockdown21. ❤️ (Video via #WhatsApp) pic.twitter.com/IfHJIQfPgS — Ananya Bhattacharya (@ananya116) March 27, 2020

In the month of March, dolphins were spotted off Mumbai coast. It is great news that animals like bears, mountain goats, foxes, coyote, monkeys, deer, puma, peacocks and even ducks were seen on empty city roads. An amazing scene of the South Asian River Dolphins, also known as the Ganges Dolphin were spotted in the ghats of Kolkata. These are the only freshwater dolphins which are categorised as 'critically endangered'.