Pig With Human Face Born in Venezuela, Watch Shocking Video of Mutant Animal

There are one-off instances when mutant creature births are seen in the world and a recent one has been recorded in Venezuela. A bizarre video of a pig born with a human face has been shared online. This mutant-like creature was born in the area of Quebrada Arriba in the municipality of Torres. Farmers in the region are shocked with such a creature being born here. A video of this creature is going viral on social media. Calf with Strange 'Human Face' Sends Chills Across Social Media! Watch Bizarre Video from Argentina.

This piglet was born amongst a group of others which were born normal. Although the reason behind this bizarre deformity is not known yet, the previous such cases have been linked with excessive use of pesticides. Locals said the mutant piglet was born with "human eyes" and hair. As per reports in Daily Star, a woman in the background says, "It is over three hours old. It also has hair." A man is seen holding the deformed pig in a blanket and shows it to the camera. Unbelievable Mutant Goat with 'Human-Face' Born in Rajasthan! People Worship It as 'Avatar of God'; Know More About the Birth Defect, Cyclopia.

Watch Video of Pig With a Human Face Born in Venezuela:

A similar case of a pig with another creature face was seen in the Philippines in November 2018. A goat had given birth to the baby it turned out to look like a half pig and half goat baby. The experts had opined it was a disease called Rift Valley fever from mosquito bites which the goat might have had.

While it is not exactly known what caused the pig to born with a human face, a social media user commented it was a clear case of genetic mutation. It is also not known if the piglet will survive well, give its deformities.