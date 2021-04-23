Instagram's famous cat, Ponzu, whose unique friendship with a parrot named Mango and Tofu, the dog was loved by social media users, passed away. The family shared the sad demise of the pet on the internet. The three-year-old cat succumbed to his injuries after a boy tripped over his leash in a Brooklyn park—resulting in a wild brawl and reportedly one arrest. The feline’s owner was viciously attacked by a family on a walk. The shocking incident was captured in a video that has now gone viral online. People are appalled by the way the cat and his owners were attacked. Because of the stress and injuries allegedly caused by the incident, Ponzu had a heart attack.

Ponzu had a dedicated fanbase on Instagram. People adore his close relationship with owner’s other pets, including a parrot, dog and another cat. The group’s unique bond is loved by pet lovers online. But the horrific incident allegedly killed the adorable pet, who has more than 38K followers. Chanan Aksornnan and her boyfriend were out with their animal brood, with Ponzu walking on a leash at McCarren Park in Brooklyn. The NYPD confirmed to media outlets that a young boy tripped on the cat’s leash. Grumpy Cat Dies at 7; Funniest Memes of the Angry-Faced Feline You Simply Can’t Say NO to.

According to a bystander who recorded the altercation, the boy tripped over Ponzu’s leash before dragging the cat along the ground and flinging him into the air. Aksornnan provided her account of the incident to the Brooklyn news website, Greepointers. She noted that the child’s family did not offer any apology but instead began verbal abuse, which escalated into a physical assault. A video posted on ‘Public Freakout’ subreddit, which captured the physical and verbal altercation between the pets’ owner, and the other family. Nobiko, Famous ‘Longcat’ Viral Meme Feline Dead at 18, Netizens Share Pics of Their Beloved Feline in Remembrance of the Iconic Cat.

The three-year-old cat died of his injuries at the park. Instagram users mourn the loss of their treasured pet. May his soul rests in peace.

