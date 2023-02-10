Delhi, February 10: Porn star Keiran Lee has claimed that he nearly killed Australian adult actress Angela White after she was rushed to hospital following a scene together. The 39-year-old adult movies star recalled the moment when he got the opportunity to work with Angela, Australia's biggest porn star.

Keiran Lee, who has done close to 7,000 scenes in the porn industry had appeared on the Pillow Talk podcast where he narrated the incident. Derby-born Lee is famous for his 10 inch penis. 28 Porn Stars to Face Legal Action for Filming XXX Content at a Travelodge Without Authorisation.

Dailystar reported that Lee told host Ryan Pownall that he put Angela into hospital the first time he ever fucked her but this was not on purpose. Samantha Peer, Teacher Fired for Making Porn Videos in Classroom Now Wants ‘Revenge’ on ‘Friend’ Who Revealed Her XXX Account!.

He recalled that after shooting the content for over an hour with Angela he went home where he found that she has gone back to Australia as her stomach was hurting and she went to see a doctor. This was because her appendix apparently burst in the scene, which could have killed her.

The host was quick to ask Keiran Lee that did this happen because of his 10 inch penis? However, Lee said that the position could be the reason behind the problem but he can’t be too sure.

Keiran however said that Angela took her revenge and left him with the "most painful experience" he's ever had at work when he was badly injured when Angela suffered a lockjaw and accidentally sank her teeth into his testicle in a subsequent scene. Lee was badly injured in the incident.

